ELK RIVER — The Hibbing High School wrestling team had one runner up spot and four third-place finishes at the Elk River Invite held Saturday.
The Bluejackets also had three fourth-place finishes, one fifth and one sixth.
The runner-up finish went to Bryson Larrabee at 160 pounds.
Larrabee won by fall over Daniel Greenberg of Elk River at 3:10 in the quarterfinals, then in the semifinals, the Hibbing junior beat Austin Kalina of Eagan 10-7.
In the finals, Larrabee lost a 19-7 decision to Kole Marko of Saint Croix Falls.
At 126 pounds, Ethan Roy lost his first match to Jaxon Mikolyzk of Prior Lake 6-0, then he received a bye. After that, he beat Benson Koztka of Elk River 4-3, then he pinned Alex Bultman of Andover at 3:33 to place third.
Cooper Hendrickson placed third at 170.
Hendrickson beat Jack Gilbertson by tech fall, 16-1 at 4:54 in round one, then he was pinned by Cole Edwards of Prior Lake at 3:15.
Hendrickson beat George Johnson of Andover 4-1, then he pinned Vincent Toleno of Osseo at 5:03.
Thomas Hagen would place third at 182 pounds.
He opened with a 15-13 sudden victory over Bryce Haaf of Saint Croix Falls, but he fell to Riley Gill of Hutchinson 7-5 in the semifinals.
Hagen would pin Evan Hanson of Hibbing at 45 seconds, then in the third-place match, he pinned Haaf at 2:54.
The Bluejackets other third-place finish went to Alex Henderson at 285,
Henderson had a first-round bye, then he lost to Kaleb Palmer of Saint Croix Falls in the semifinals, getting pinned at 3:26.
In his third-place match, Henderson pinned Samuel Kirton of Elk River at 2:32.
Kaleb Sweeney placed fourth at 106.
Sweeney had a first-round bye, then he lost to Cole Steffen of Saint Croix Falls 7-4.
Sweeney came back to beat teammate Nehemia Figueroa by fall at 1:52, but he was pinned byDylan St. Germain of Eagan at 3:10.
Figueroa would place sixth, having lost to St. Germain by fall at 29 seconds, falling to Sweeney, then getting pinned by Jackson Ebner of Elk River at 37 seconds.
Jack Bautch was fourth at 145, losing to Sam Glenna of Saint Croix Falls 4-3 in the first round. Bautch came back to pin RJ Walker of Andover at 2:25, then he beat Kyan Carstensen of Eagan 15-8.
In the third-place match, Bautch lost to Glenna by fall at 1:48.
Ian Larrabee was fourth at 220.
He pinned Cole Will of Eagan at 1:14, then he lost by fall to Jacob Meissner of Osseo at 2:13.
Larrabee rebounded and beat Brock Zurn of Prior Lake 9-5, but Brady Thompson of Elk River beat him 10-2 in the third-place match.
The one fifth place went to Drew Shay at 195.
Shay lost to Godwin Osei-Bonsu of Rosemount 6-2, then he received a bye.
Shay was pinned by Tramaine Davis of Andover at 2:06, then he beat Ricky Gonsor of Prior Lake 10-8.
Hanson would place sixth.
He was pinned by Nolan Israelson of Andover at 1:38, then he won a medical forfeit over Ryan Horejsi of Prior Lake.
After falling to Hagen, Hanson lost a 14-5 decision to Eddie Tristan of Hutchinson in the fifth-place match.
Saint Croix Falls won the meet with 191.5 points. Prior Lake was second at 182, followed by Andover at 150. Elk River was fourth at 125.5, then the Bluejackets were fifth with 117.5 points.
Hutchinson had 111, Osseo 91, Rosemount 62 and Eagan 56.
