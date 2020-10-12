HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team only won one game during the regular season, but the Bluejackets can wipe that slate clean.
That’s because Hibbing/Chisholm opens Section 7A play today, traveling to Cloquet to take on the Lumberjacks, beginning at 4 p.m. at Rolle Blomberg Field in a first-round contest.
According to Bluejacket assistant coach Chris Raskovich, he is hoping the team puts aside that regular season, and focuses on the task at hand.
“We need to come out with some high energy,” Raskovich said. “We have to put them on their heels right away, put the pressure on them instead of sitting back and letting them get comfortable and play their game.
“We have to put the pressure on, and switch up our tactics to have them play our game instead.”
The last time the two teams met, Raskovich said that Cloquet had a lot of possession time, which if that happens again, things won’t bode well for the Bluejackets.
“They took a lot of shots on us, so this time around, we’ll try to play more possession and attack more than we did the last time,” Raskovich said.
Hibbing/Chisholm does have a young team, so this season has been a learning season, with a lot of growing pains. That should make them stronger in the long run.
“Hopefully, they learned that even as much as they try, that they still have an opportunity in each game,” Raskovich said. “If they get down on themselves, then they shut themselves out of games
“It’s keeping a positive attitude, and working their hardest to win games.”
Hibbing/Chisholm will have to go on the attack more in this game than it did in the last meeting between the two teams.
“The last time, once we got possession, we tried to throw it up the middle,” Raskovich said. “They would take the ball over, and came right back at us. This time, when we get possession, we have to get outside quickly and pass it up the field.
“That’s going to be our key for today.”
Hibbing/Chisholm will have to slow down the Lumberjacks’ offensive attacks. There’s one way to do that.
“They like to bring the ball up the middle, and they did that a lot last time,” Raskovich said. “If we can keep the ball on the edge, and put some triangle passing together, that will keep them off of their guard, spread their game out instead of down the middle all of the time.”
It’s a new season, and all it takes is one game to advance in the playoffs.
“It’s 0-0, a completely different game,” Raskovich said. “It's the playoffs, so we need new energy, more energy. Instead of 100-percent, we need 110-percent where we need to play an 80-minute game instead of our 60- or 70-minute games.”
