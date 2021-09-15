HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team will take it step-by-step to improve on the season.
Bluejacket coach Jeffrey Neist will break down each and every aspect of the game, and slowly but surely, Hibbing/Chisholm will get better by the end of the season.
That all started at Wednesday’s practice as the Bluejackets prepared to take on Duluth Denfeld, beginning at 4:30 p.m. today at Vic Power Field.
First and foremost, Neist will make a couple tweaks on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’ll go over the more tactical side of things,” Neist said. “We’ve done a lot of big-picture things, but now we’ll do more individual approaches, like defense specifically — mids and forwards.
“We saw a lot of good things. In an 8-0 loss it doesn’t sound like it, but we saw a lot of good things. I’m going to try and tweak those a little bit more, and hope that we can get a better result today.”
Against Cloquet, Hibbing/Chisholm got lost on defense, and the Lumberjacks’ speed was too much for the Bluejackets to handle.
“We need to communicate better, to be more like a uniform line in a sense,” Neist said. “If we’re drifting away from the person we’re supposed to be guarding, we have to make sure, as a group, that we’re looking out for each other.
“We have to remind somebody and look over their shoulder and stuff. That was a big thing against Cloquet. Five of their goals was losing track of who they were supposed to be covering. If we do that, the game is only 3-0. If we fine tune another thing it might be 0-0 and so on.”
Having to focus so much on defense, the Bluejackets never were able to mount an offensive attack against the Lumberjacks.
That has to change against the Hunters.
“We’ll try to do some sort of distribution from the back,” Neist said. “Instead of getting it and clearing it right away, we’ll look for an outlet pass to one of our outside mids. We’ll try to build from that.
“In the past, I’ve told them, ‘If there’s pressure, get rid of the pressure,’ but now we need to take that to the next step. If there is pressure, we have to make something of it.”
It’s called passing with a purpose. Too many times, Hibbing/Chisholm just gets rid of the ball without looking for an opening up the field.
“I’ve seen more of that than I want,” Neist said. “With that being said, it’s just a small tweak in the grand scheme of things. If it were a bigger issue than I would have addressed it right away.
“I wasn’t too worried about it, but now we’re at the point where we need to make another little tweak here. If we do too much at one time, it gets to be overwhelming. After every practice if we have improved upon something, by the end of the year, we’ll look like a different team.”
