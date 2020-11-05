HIBBING — Hibbing High School football coach Shaun Howard finally saw some light at the end of the tunnel.
The Bluejackets may have lost 50-20 to Duluth Denfeld last week, but Hibbing put together a 20-point third quarter.
Now, the Bluejackets must bottle that effort and put it together for 48 minutes.
Hibbing gets that chance today when they host Hermantown, beginning at 5 p.m., at Cheever Field.
The Bluejackets have had a rough season, but they’re still continuing to grow as individuals and a team.
“I’ve said it before, but change takes time,” Howard said. “It’s taking a long time. We’re still working on trying to change things around, the attitude, the mentality, but it’s going to take time.”
Hibbing gave up an early touchdown to the Hunters, then the Bluejackets gained a first down on two running plays to start a promising drive.
On its third play from scrimmage, a familiar nemesis came back to haunt Hibbing — a turnover.
That gave Denfeld the opportunity to get up by two scores, and it was an uphill climb from there.
“We tell them that when they go into piles, they have to get both hands on the ball,” Howard said. “We do have two sophomore quarterbacks, so we have to eliminate those mistakes as much as we can.
“We’re working on it. It takes time when sophomores are going up against seniors and juniors.”
That’s where the positive comes in.
The Bluejackets put together three solid drives in that third quarter, to climb back into the game.
“That’s a positive to build off of,” Howard said. “That third quarter is what we expect to see what the rest of the season should have looked like. The kids need to find that energy they had in that third, then translate it to the rest of the game, we would be in competitive games.”
The Hawks will come into the game running a familiar offense — the Wing T.
Hibbing’s defense will have to be up to the challenge to stop Hermantown in its tracks.
“They like to pound it,” Howard said. “The kids have to read their keys. Coach Merfeld and Coach Manning have talked about reading those keys. Everything goes a little bit faster once you get into the game.
“We have to settle the kids down, slow the game down for them and say, ‘Read your keys.’”
Offensively, Howard, like he said before, needs to see that same energy his team had in that third quarter against the Hunters.
“We have to get something going,” he said. “The kids have to believe in each other, and we have to believe in the kids. We have to start coming together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.