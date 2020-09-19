HIBBING — On Sept. 8, the Hibbing High School girls tennis team traveled to Duluth and beat East High School 4-3 for the Bluejackets first win over the Greyhounds in some eight years.
Before the team left, the Greyhounds vowed to get some revenge in the teams’ second meeting of the season.
That dual meet is scheduled for Monday as the Bluejackets and Greyhounds will battle beginning at 4 p.m. at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Hibbing is coming off a 5-2 loss to Virginia, but Conda wasn’t too disappointed in his teams’ performance against the Blue Devils.
“It was a hard-fought 5-2,” Conda said. “I thought we played well, so I don’t feel bad about that at all. Duluth East, that’s another story. I was told already that they will be looking for a little revenge.
“It’s going to be a fight. We have to be prepared for this one.”
According to Conda, Duluth East was missing one player in that first meeting. If she comes back, that will add a different dynamic to the Greyhounds’ lineup.
“They were missing one girl, but that can make a huge difference in their lineup,” Conda said. “She was one of their better players, but I can’t guarantee she’ll be there. I can’t worry about that.”
All Conda needs to worry about is setting up his lineup to give his team the best chance at winning.
“I won’t be changing a whole lot,” Conda said. “Our strength is we’ve got six girls that are all even. They can play just about anywhere we put them.”
The one dilemma Conda and the Bluejackets will face is the fact that they won’t get one of those seven points at first singles.
Duluth East’s Aili Hietala is one of the dominant players in the Northland.
“We can’t get that one singles point,” Conda said. “They know that, and we know that. We can win at all of the other spots. Ability-wise, we don’t change a whole lot down the lineup.”
Having beaten East once already, the Bluejackets should have the confidence that they can do it again.
“That was huge,” he said. “We only got one singles win (Claire Rewertz), but the way we played against Virginia, I expect we might get another win in singles.”
If that happens, Hibbing might just sweep the season series.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Conda said. “For us, I expect we’ll win two of the three doubles matches. I don’t know which ones, but I expect it. That would be a bonus against East if we can get two singles wins.”
