GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School girls tennis traveled to Grand Rapids Thursday and defeated Grand Rapids/Greenway 4-3 in a dual meet held at the Robert J. Elkington MIddle School Courts.
The Bluejackets won two singles matches and took two doubles matches against the Lightning.
In singles, Megan Bussey won her No. 2 singles match against Taryn Hamling by the scores of 6-4, 6-3.
At No. 4, Bella Vincent defeated Mercury Bischoff, 7-5, 6-1.
In doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell cruised past Courtney Brandt and Caroline Ahcan, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles; and at No. 3 doubles, Opan Valeri and Heidi Rasch beat Taylor Skelly and Lindsey Tulla, 6-1, 6-3.
“Everybody was telling me how down they were, so I can’t fall for that stuff,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “They had a Foreign Exchange student at No. 3 that’s unbelievable.
“It didn’t seem like they lost a lot. We won four matches easily, but we lost at two doubles and three singles. We lost a tiebreaker at one singles, but that wasn’t so bad. Mercedes (Furin) played well.”
Emily Hill won at No. 1 singles for Grand Rapids/Greenway, beating Mercedes Furin 6-3, 3-6, 10-7; and Franziska Teichmann beat Claire Rewertz 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Hannah Lafrenier and Molly Pierce won at No. 2 doubles, defeating Kasey Jo Renskers and Lola Valeri 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
“We’re not going to overlook them,” Conda said. “Anybody that gets three points off of you doesn’t have to do much to get four. It was a good win for us. It’ll help in the seeding.
“Hopefully, we’ll play better when they come here.”
After the Grand Rapids/Greenway match, the Bluejackets traveled to the Virginia Indoor Courts to take on St. Francis.
The weather conditions and smoke-filled air were responsible for the switch in venues.
In that match, Hibbing defeated the Saints by the score of 5-2.
Winning at No. 1 singles was Furin, who beat Lindsey Salmela 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2. Bussey defeated Cally Peterson 6-2, 6-0; at No. 3, Rewertz downed Grace Jauermigg 6-1, 6-1; and Vincent won at No. 4, beating Maya Brawthen 6-0, 6-0.
“We swept the singles, so you can tell we’re getting more confidence there,” Conda said. “We did the right things. We put pressure on them. That was encouraging to see.”
In doubles, Sullivan and Lundell got the lone win, beating Madison Rothbauer and Alexa Skogquist 6-2, 6-2.
St. Francis got a second-doubles win from Edosa Ogbemudia and Josie Lupinek over Lola Valeri and Renskers, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; and Macy Hass and Kaylee Hemmelgam over Opal Valeri and Rasch, 7-5, 1-6, 10-6.
“Two of the three doubles, we lost in tiebreakers, so they played a lot better today,” Conda said. “They’re starting to go to the net, and I saw some serve-and-volley. It was nice to see that aggressiveness.
“That usually pays off in the end. They (third doubles) were far more aggressive in the tiebreaker, but they got a little tight. We’ll get through that and be darn good at the end of the season.”
Hibbing 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 3
Singles: No. 1 — Emily Hill, GRG, def. Mercedes Furin, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7; No. 2 — Megan Bussey, H, def. Taryn Hamling, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 — Franziska Tiechmann, GRG, def. Claire Rewertz, 6-2, 6-4: No. 4 — Bella Vincent, H, def. Mercury Bischoff, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Annika Lundell, H, def. Courtney Brandt-Caroline Ahcan, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Hannah LaFrenier-Molly Pierce, GRG, def. Kasey Jo Renskers-Lola Valeri, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; No. 3 — Opal Valeri-Heidi Rasch, H, def. Taylor Skelly-Lindsey Tulla, 6-1, 6-3.
Hibbing 5, St. Francis 2
Singles: No. 1 — Furin, H, def. Lindsey Salmela, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Bussey, H, def. Cally Peterson, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Rewertz, H, def. Grace Jauernigg, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 — Vincent, H, def. Maya Brawthen, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Sullivan-Lundell, H, def. Madison Rothbauer-Alexa Skogquist, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 — Edosa Ogbemudia-Josie Lupinek, SF, def. Lola Valeri-Renskers, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; No. 3 — Macy Hass-Kaylee Hemmelgarn, SF, def. Opan Valeri-Rasch, 7-5, 1-6, 10-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.