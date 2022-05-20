HIBBING — Last season, Kadee Vesledahl led the Mesabi East High School softball team to a successful season.
When the chance to coach at Hibbing High School softball team became available, she jumped at the chance, and she was hired as the new Bluejacket coach.
When the Giants and Hibbing got a chance to square off Friday, Vesledahl got the chance to see some of her former players.
Mesabi East had something to prove to its former coach, but the Bluejackets got the better of the Giants with a 14-4, five-inning, 10-run-rule victory at the Bennett Park Field.
According to Vesledahl, it was nice to see her former team again.
“It was a good day,” Vesledahl said. “All of my people were in one spot, and I got bragging rights at the end of it.”
It didn’t look that way early on as Mesabi East came out swinging in the top of the first inning against Bluejacket starting pitcher Rylie Forbord.
Forbord got the first two hitters out, but Jasmine Heikkila singled, stole second and scored on a double by Bethany Polla. Polla scored on a single by Kyra Skelton, who immediately stole second base.
Skelton would score on a triple by Adeline Butzke and it was 3-0.
“They came out on fire,” Mesabi East coach Matt Zimmer said. “It’s the best start to a game we’ve had all year. We finally barrelled up the ball. We’ve got some young girls, but the work we did in practice this week paid off in those first two innings.
“We started putting the barrel to the ball and punching it into the outfield.”
Hibbing got one of those runs back in the bottom of the first as Aune Boben bunted for a base hit, then stole second. When the ball was thrown into centerfield, she scampered home to make it 3-1.
Neither team scored in the second inning, then the Giants took a 4-1 lead when Skelton connected for an RBI single in the third.
“I told the girls that they were going to have it out for me,” Vesledahl said. “They came out swinging. Rylie missed her spots, and they capitalized on it. We had to make a change, and give them a new look, then have Rylie come back into the game.”
That change was putting Boben in the pitcher’s circle, and she proceeded to shut down the Giants for 1.2 innings even though the Giants had prepared to see her during the game.
“We did some work with the stopwatch, just timing our batting practice pitching compared to what she is pitching,” Zimmer said. “We saw that improvement in the cages.
“It’s a mental approach to get the bat on the ball. The pitcher is doing a lot of work there, so we just had to make contact. We’ll get there. We have a lot of young girls. It’s coming around.”
The one problem Mesabi East had was leaving some runs on the field. The Giants had chances to put up more runs in each of the first three innings.
“We left a couple of runs out there,” Zimmer said. “Our base running was one of the cleanest base running games we’ve had all year. We got to steal a couple of bases, move runners into scoring position, but we had a couple of runners hanging out there at the end.
“You don’t like to leave them out there.”
Hibbing was having trouble barrelling up the ball on Giants’ pitcher Heikkila, plus the Bluejackets hit some balls right at Mesabi East defenders.
That changed in the third inning as Hibbing put up a five-spot to take a one-run lead.
Abigail Sullivan singled. Boben laid down a bunt and when everything was said and done, Sullivan was on third and Boben second after an error.
Emma Kivela walked to fill the bases, then Megan Bussey delivered a two-run single. Forbord hit an RBI double, and the final run scored on a groundout hit by Monroe Rewertz.
“It was our second time through the order, so we got another look at Jasmine,” Vesledahl said. “We needed that. We needed the win.”
The Bluejackets would add four runs in the fourth as Boben hit an RBI triple, Kivela had an RBI groundout, Ayva Terzich had an RBI double and Sullivan hit a run-scoring single.
Forbord reeneterd in the pitcher’s circle in the fifth and faced four batters, allowing one single.
That set the stage for the bottom of the fifth when Jenna Sacco reached on a two-base error, then Sullivan walked. Bussey had an RBI single, then Forbord ended the game with a two-run home run to center field.
Heikkila worked 4.2 innings, allowing 12 hits. She walked two.
Polla had two hits as did Skelton.
“We start the playoffs next week, so this is a building block for us,” Zimmer said. “That start gives them a little confidence going into our next game. Hopefully, they use it as a positive step in the right direction.”
Forbord tossed 3.1 innings, allowing seven hits. She struck out three and walked one. Boben didn’t give up a hit in 1.2 innings. She struck out three.
Forbord finished with three hits, including two doubles and that home run. She had three RBI. Getting two hits each were Boben, Bussey, with three RBI and Sullivan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.