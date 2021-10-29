GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team was ready for a breakout, and the Bluejackets finally got it.
Hibbing didn’t win the Lake Superior Conference Meet, but the Bluejackets placed second with 342 points Thursday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool.
Grand Rapids, as expected, dominated the meet with 542 points. Following behind Hibbing were Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 312, Proctor/Hermantown 304, Superior 254 and Duluth Denfeld 210.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano couldn’t have been more pleased with his teams’ performance.
“Our objective was to put a meet together and swim an all-around good meet,” Veneziano said. “We’ve been waiting a long time for that to happen. It happened here. We took a major stride forward in how we’re competing.
“Our second place was fantastic, but it was never our goal. We were beaten by Proctor earlier in the year, and we beat Cloquet by one earlier in the year, so we knew it was going to be a tight meet after Grand Rapids.”
Veneziano thought this was going to happen at the True Team Meet, but it didn’t materialize.
“We had a suspicion that we were swimming better at that point, but maybe it needed a longer time to evolve,” Veneziano said. “It’s been a slow process, but it finally came to fruition.
“We had a much better competitive atmosphere between our team.”
That, according to Veneziano, is the key ingredient to swimming well. The whole team must be engaged on the bench.
“That’s the No. 1 thing,” Veneziano said. “It’s critical because the kids were here to get their best performances. You could feel it amongst our bench. The kids had high focus, and they were motivated. We were having fun.
“That’s a huge factor. If a highly-motivated person wants to do well and having fun, that’s a good recipe for having a good outcome.”
Hibbing got individual second-place finishes from Geli Stenson in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
The 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams of Macie Emerson, Emery Maki, Madison St. George and Stenson were second as well.
Madison St. George was third in the 100 butterfly, and fourth in the 200 individual medley, Emerson was fifth and Ella Kalisch was sixth. Kalisch was fourth in the 100 backstroke, with Mia Savage placing fifth.
Maki was fifth in the 50 freestyle, and sixth in the 100 freestyle. Emerson was fifth in the 100 butterfly.
Hibbing results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 7. Ella Kalisch, Desiree DiIorio, Bella Alaspa, Jordyn McCormack; 8. Mia Savage, Raini Gibson, Riley St. George, Riley Story.
200 freestyle — 12. Alaspa; 14. Alexis Walters; 19. Ginny Sandness.
200 individual medley — 15. Alison Trullinger.
50 freestyle relay — 13. McCormack; 15. Gibson; 21. Chantal Linke.
Diving — 11. Chloe Price; 12. Sylvie Wetzel; 14. Mallory Seykora; 15. Julia Plombon.
100 butterfly — 7. Alaspa; 12. Sandness.
100 freestyle — 13. Story; 14. Savage; 18. Riley St. George.
500 freestyle — 9. Walters; 15. Courtney Massich.
200 freestyle relay — 7. DiIorio, Riley St. George, Story, Walters.
100 backstroke — 8. McCormack; 13. Trullinger.
100 breaststroke — 12. DiIorio; 18. Story; 19. Massich; 22. Gibson.
400 freestyle relay — 8. Alaspa, McCormack, Savage, Kalisch.
“It was a good meet,” Veneziano said. “We did a lot of things right, but the most important thing we had going for us is we had an attitude of what we were there for, and how we were going to approach things.
“Grand Rapids was at a level unto their own, and the other five teams were going to scrap it out. It was a major stepping stone for us. I’m lot more comfortable with it than I was going into this meet.”
