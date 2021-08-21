COON RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team opened the 2021 season with three wins at the Coon Rapids Quadrangular Saturday.
The Bluejackets beat the host Cardinals 6-1, then they toppled Buffalo 4-3. Hibbing upended Cretin-Derham Hall by that same 4-3 margin.
Against Coon Rapids, the Bluejackets got singles wins from Abigail Sullivan over Gabbi Newton 6-1, 6-1; Megan Bussey over Nina Wiemholt, 6-0, 6-1; Claire Rewertz over Carly Hafferman 6-0, 6-0; and Bella Vincent over Lily Newton 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles, Annika Lundell and Mercedes Furin eat Kelsie Golman and Emily Nikolaus, 6-3, 6-2; and Kennedy Koland and Opal Valeri beat Abby Ness and Gale Graham 6-3, 6-3.
Against the Bison, the Bluejackets picked up two singles wins and two doubles wins to get the victory.
Bussey would win at second singles, 7-5, 1-6 (11-9) over Kaley Herbst, and Vincent won 6-3, 6-1 at fourth singles over Erica Kyllonen.
In doubles, Sullivan and Furin won 6-1, 1-6 7-6 (7-4) at the first spot over Alaina Lee and Ellie Stonecipher, and Renskers and Lola Valeri won 6-4, 6-2 over Grace Murphy.
Against the Raiders, Bussey defeated Maddie Hertle 6-1, 6-1 at third singles, and Vincent defeated Maria Lenis 6-2, 6-1 at fourth singles.
In doubles, Rewertz and Lundell would beat Anna Holm and Audrey Graham 6-4, 6-4, and Opal Valeri and Lucy
Grzybowski beat Tavary Un and Piper Lee 6-4, 7-5 to get the victory.
“I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “We got a little beat up on Friday with the weather and playing Elk River and Brainerd. They were both good, but that helped us today.
“We won some close matches and a majority of the tiebreakers. We somehow had a horseshoe. We walked away with three wins.”
Conda said he liked the way his singles players played.
“We kind of dominated at two, three and four,” he said. “We lost one match there, so that was good to see. I even mixed it up a little bit, too. I got Claire into singles, and I was surprised with the switchings in doubles.
“They didn’t falter. Mercedes did an outstanding job there. I haven’t played her in doubles very often. I was surprised with both our singles and doubles.”
