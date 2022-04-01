HIBBING — It’s a busy weekend for the Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams.
Both Bluejacket teams will be participating in the University of Wisconsin-Superior Indoor Meet, which gets underway at 9 a.m. today, but nine Hibbing girls will take part in an invite meet being held at Minnesota State-Mankato, beginning at 11 a.m.
According to Hibbing boys coach James Plese, the Bluejackets will see Chisholm, Cromwell-Wright, Deer River/Northland, Esko, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, International Falls, Mesabi East, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Rock Ridge and Two Harbors in Superior.
“It’s a large meet for an indoor meet, which all of our indoor meets have been monster meets,” Plese said. “We’ll get through the indoor season, and get our minds ready for an outdoor season.
“We’re hoping to build off of some successful starting points for some of our guys. A few of our older guys aren’t happy with where they’re standings are. We’ll build off that, and hopefully, continue to improve.”
According to Plese, that’s the name of the game right now.
“We’re still working new guys in trying different events for them,” Plese said.
Plese did say that his team will be a little short-handed as some of his seniors will be taking the ACT test today.
“We’ll be missing Jacob Jensrud, who is a big piece of what we do moving forward, and Vincent Carlson, who has shown some grit and speed that we were sorely lacking,” Plese said.
That means Amari Manning, Ethan Roy and some of Plese’s other athletes will have to set the tone at the meet.
“We have to keep building some experience,” Plese said. “We have to keep improving, which is the goal for this. We also need to compete. That’s the biggest thing. When you get back to outdoor running, things open up.
“It’s a lot less cramped in there. Hopefully, these kids can remember what these competitions are like, and try to improve on that.”
Plese said his team had some nice times in Bemidji, but one of the standouts was Jensrud, who will miss this meet.
Jensrud popped off a 40-foot jump in the triple jump, but Plese has a group of sophomore boys who ran
well in the 4x800.
“They ran that the majority of last season, so they’re excited,” Plese said. “They want to stay together. We tell them that that’s not guaranteed. Our 4x200 ran a nice time, but again, we’ll be missing two of those four guys.
“We’re working new guys into events.”
Plese said that Thomas Hagen and Trevor VonBrethorst have been huge additions to the team as juniors.
Freshmen Finn Eskeli and Calvin Jensrud are helping the team in ways Plese never expected to see.
“Those are good problems to have as we get deeper into the season,” Plese said. “Our throwers should be at full strength, but they’re a group of sophomores.”
They include Aiden Shepherd, Vincent Marchetti and Alex Henderson.
“They have the potential to develop into fearsome trio of throwers,” Plese said. “We hope to keep competing and building.”
Roy had a nice day in the pole vault at Bemidji, as did Austin Pierce and Carter Bungarden.
“They have experience among them, so we’re hoping they do well with that,” Plese said.
On the girls side, a total of nine girls will take part in the meet.
Competing in the meet will be Julia Gherardi in the pole vault; the 4x800 team of Jocelyn Strukel, Mileena Sladek, Abby Theien and Jorie Anderson; Gianna Figueroa and Anderson in the 1600; Emery Maki in the 400; Maki, Theien, Strukel and Geli Stenson in the 800; Gherardi and Brynn Babich in the 200; and Babich, Theien, Figueroa and Maki in the 4x400.
“This meet is more on the competitive side,” Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan said. “We’ll see a bunch of the cities teams and those upper competitors throughout the state. We’ll be able to gauge where we are in comparison to them.
“I’m hoping that this helps them realize where they are physically. They’re able to keep up with those better competitors throughout the state. Some of these girls havn’t quite built that confidence yet, so I’m hoping that by participating in this meet, it will prepare them for sections, True Team, and hopefully, the state meet.”
As for the other members of the team, Sullivan is hoping they gain more experience in competing.
“This will be the first meet for some of those athletes,” Sullivan said. “An indoor meet is completely different from an outdoor meet. Some of them haven’t experienced that either.
“I hope they work on those technical details.”
