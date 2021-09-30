HIBBING — The Hibbing High School football team might be seeing a team for the first time Friday.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be traveling to Mora to take on the Mustangs in a 7 p.m. high school football contest.
Hibbing might be unfamiliar with Mora, but Bluejacket coach Shaun Howard isn’t.
“It’s not a new team for me because they were our rival when I played in Pine City,” Howard said. “I know the team. I know the concepts they run. It’s the same offense we’ve seen from a few other teams.
“Their defense is a 4-4. They have athletes, but there’s some spots for us to attack.”
Howard said his teams’ offense has been steadily improving since week one.
The Bluejackets didn’t score against Grand Rapids last week, but they did have opportunities to punch the ball into the end zone.
Now, it’s a matter of finishing drives.
“It has been progressing,” Howard said. “Last week, yes, we didn’t score any points, but we had some drives against them. It’s a bigger school. It’s hard for us to go against those schools right now.
“I’m hoping that everyone is back healthy this week, and we should have a good week on offense.”
Howard would like to see a balanced offense against Mora.
“Hopefully, in the second half, we’re running it more because that will mean we’re up, and we’re trying to get that clock to tick to zero,” Howard said. “We’re looking for a balanced attack in the first half.
“We’re trying to figure out what exactly we would like to have happen. Is the pass working against them? Is the run working against them?”
Howard said the Mustangs run a full-house formation that North Branch, Pine City and Proctor have run.
“It’s making sure that the defense reads their keys,” Howard said. “They’ve seen this offense enough where we should have these keys down. It’s reading our keys and believing in each other.”
Reading misdirecting plays hasn’t been a problem for Hibbing, especially in the first half of games.
Once the second half rolls around, that’s a different story. Ball control on the offense will be the key to that.
“Later in the game, when we get tired out, we don’t have the subs to keep up with everything,” Howard said. “In the first half, we did well. Against Rapids, they had negative yardage for the first three plays.
“Their misdirection didn’t work. They tried a screen, and we were still right there. Our defense does a good job, but we have to make sure our offense can score to keep our defense off the field a little more.”
