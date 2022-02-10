HIBBING — Usually, Hibbing High School wrestling coach Ray Pierce gives his team a week off from matches just before regions.
Not this year.
The Bluejackets will travel to the Mound-Westonka Invite to participate in an individual event, beginning at 4 p.m. today.
Pierce will be taking a full team to the invite, which is the first time all season he’s had a healthy team.
“We’re coming around,” Pierce said. “We had a couple of kids with some sickness, but it’s not COVID related. The team is looking good. I like our section team. Putting stuff down on paper, I get excited.
“As always, the kids have to wrestle when it comes down to this time of the season.”
That’s the one thing Pierce wants to ingrain his wrestlers, and that’s why Hibbing is heading to this invite, including some Class AAA teams.
“This is a prep tournament for sections because we’ve never wrestled this close to sections before,” Pierce said. “We have a team, with a lot of strong juniors and sophomores, that I wanted to add this one at the end of the year.
“I wanted some fine tuning and a little realization that they need to wrestle to get to the state tournament. It’s a perfect tournament for the team we have. It’s going to be tough. It’s not going to be an easy tournament at all.”
The Bluejackets will see wrestlers from Osseo, Prior Lake and Waconia, which they don’t usually see during the season.
“It’s a tough tournament,” Pierce said. “There’s a bunch of guys in here that are state rated. If we do make it to the tournament, we’re going to have some knowledge on them because we might be seeing them down there.
“Tournaments like this are nice. This is a good one. It’s going to be solid. It won’t be any kind of walk-through at all. To get a champion or two out of here is going to be tough.”
Pierce wants his wrestlers to believe they’re tough, too.
“Going into the section tournament, they won’t be able to take anything for granted,” Pierce said. “Everything starts 0-0 after this tournament. Records won’t matter. Previous matches don’t matter.
“You go out and wrestle every match. I like that this tournament offers us that.”
Team sections begin next week, so it will be a good tune up for that.
“A lot of times, we like to leave that last week open to recover from injuries and make sure we’re getting over sicknesses,” Pierce said. “This team, with a lot of juniors and sophomores, they’ve been through this before.
“They know that they need to start sleeping better and watching what they’re doing more. Even the way they practice changes a little. That’s why we figured we could add this tournament without too much worry about getting ourselves caught in a position where we’re not ready for sections. It should be good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.