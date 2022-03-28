HIBBING — After first- and fifth-place finishes at the Oredocker Indoor Meet, the Hibbing High School girls and boys track teams are gearing up for their second indoor meet of the season.
The Bluejackets will be hitting the road today to take part in the Bemidji State University Indoor Meet, which begins at 11 a.m.
The Hibbing girls placed first at the Oredocker, which wasn’t necessarily a surprise to Bluejacket coach Serena Sullivan.
“I hope these girls will continue to do what they’ve been doing,” Sullivan said. “They’re cheering each other on. They’re following through with the skills they’ve already picked up on, all of the important details that you always try to get ahold of during the middle of the season.
“I feel these girls are already two steps ahead right now. We had a great meet last week, and hopefully, it carries over today.”
Hibbing did get first-place finishes from Julia Gherardi (two) and the 4x800 relay.
The Oredocker was a limited meet, so only two entries were allowed per event.
This meet is an unlimited meet, so Sullivan will take advantage of that to see what she’s got before the outdoor season begins.
“The whole point of today is to put everybody into as many events as we can,” Sullivan said. “We want to get some times, distances and heights off of everybody. After that, we can start doing some tweaking.”
The Bluejacket boys did place fifth, Hibbing coach James Plese was pleased with his individual performances.
“We had some nice things that we saw,” Plese said. “There's still some things to work on still. We had to use the old cliché, ‘It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.’ We had a few disappointments, a few kids who weren’t happy with where they started.
“The reality of it is we didn’t have an indoor season the last two years. Running on an indoor 200-meter track is different. There’s a different feel, a different vibe to it. The kids forgot about that.”
How is it different?
“They didn’t realize how tight the corners are, and how bunched up in there we are,” Plese said. “There were 14 teams in Ashland that we probably won’t see again, other than Superior, in the foreseeable future.
“It was a nice feeling to see that and get some competition going a week into the season.”
Plese did like the way his seniors set the tone in that meet.
“We also had some younger guys that we three into races, knowing they hadn’t run an indoor race since junior high, if ever,” Plese said. “Our sophomores, who you would think have some experience with us, didn't have an eighth-grade season, and there was no indoor season as freshmen.
“We are all over the place with that. Our performances were up-and-down, but for the most part, we had a good showing.”
It’s a 20-school meet, so it will be a long, and hopefully, fruitful day.
“There will be some good competition,” Plese said. “There are schools there that we won’t see much of, other than Grand Rapids. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin might be there, but there’s a lot of schools from the western part of the state that we can compete against.
“We break up the monotony of being indoors. Our spring weather is still on its way, I hope. We get to go and get a meet in a nice, controlled environment, and that’s the biggest thing for these kids.”
