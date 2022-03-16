HIBBING — When it comes to the playoffs, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team only had one player with experience — Ayden McDonald.
Zach Rusich, Jacob Jensrud, Alex Chacich, Dane Mammenga, Finley Cary and Carson Brown hadn’t seen much floor time in the postseason, which begged the question, “How were they going to handle the playoff atmosphere?”
The answer was just fine, but it took some work as Hibbing defeated Cloquet 56-53 in a Section 7AAA semifinal contest Tuesday on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said his team handled the situation well.
“This is a place that nobody has been before, except Ayden,” Joel said. “The way we got through it with inexperienced guys is a credit to these guys in how they played. You don’t have to make amazing plays.
“You don’t have to make plays that are shocking to anybody. You have to get a simple job done, and we got enough of those simple jobs done to sneak out a win.”
Ayden, who scored 24 points, agreed.
“For the first time, I thought they handled it well,” Ayden said. “Not that we were perfect, but we responded to stuff. We started the second half ugly. I started it off with a turnover. I set the tone there by not taking care of the ball, but we got it done.
“That’s a credit to the four or five guys that don’t have that experience. Carson had a big layup and a big steal down there. I’m proud of the guys. We didn’t play perfectly, but it was enough.”
Actually, the Bluejackets played a decent first half, taking a 10-point lead, 33-23, in halftime.
“We were doing a lot of nice things,” Joel said. “We got a 10-point lead, and there wasn’t a lot we were doing defensively that was problematic at the time. We had a couple of late rotations, a couple of soft close outs on their shooters.”
That 10-point lead was gone in a blink of an eye as Hibbing threw the ball away on three-straight possession.
Cloquet cut the lead to four, 33-29, and the Lumberjacks had all of the momentum.
“The disappointing part of it is how we started the second half against their 1-2-2,” Joel said. “We threw the ball around all over the place and everybody. We showed some toughness that we hadn’t seen all season just by finishing the game.
“You saw mistakes, but you saw responses to those mistakes, too.”
The Lumberjacks cut it to two, 41-39, with 12:10 to play, then it was 47-47 with 4:56 remaining.
Hibbing never fell behind, which showed a lot of character.
“We responded well,” Joel said. “The way we responded is what you’re looking for. You have to be mentally tough and physically tough to make the plays. We did that.”
The Bluejackets had a 54-50 lead when Caleb Hansen hit a 3-pointer with 49 seconds left in the game.
Hibbing just couldn’t shake the Lumberjacks.
“(Alec) Turnbull and Hansen, they started knocking everything down in the second half,” Joel said. “That’s the game. You throw the ball away, and they get layups. Pretty soon, they’re knocking down 3-pointers.
“Once kids see the ball go in with a layup, they’re a much better perimeter shooter than if they didn’t do that. Cloquet did that today.”
After three timeouts, Hibbing missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with around 20 seconds to play.
Off the rebound, Barney came dribbling down the court, but he had the ball stolen away by McDonald, who hit a streaking Brown for a layup with just under 10 seconds to play.
“I thought Conner was going to go back to the middle because he’s a great player, and he’s bigger than any of us,” Ayden said. “He was trying to get to the rim there. I poked my hand in there and got it.
“They were trying to foul, but I saw Carson, and he made a great run in his lane and had a good finish.”
The elder McDonald wasn’t surprised by that steal.
“You need both of those things to happen,” Joel said. “Fortunately, it was at the right time and the right place. To have him make a play like that is big, not surprising. It’s what he does.
“Barney got through the press, but he didn’t quit on it. He chased him down from behind and poked it away. Carson released and got the big bucket to, not seal it, but kind of seal it.”
Cloquet had one last chance to tie it with a 3-pointer, but a shot at the buzzer was short, sealing it for the Bluejackets.
Both the coach, and players, breathed a big sigh of relief.
“Cloquet is always a battle for us because they’re physical,” Joel said. “A lot of them are football players. Barney isn’t a football player, but he may as well be because he’s a physical guy.
“Steve (Cloquet coach Steve Battaglia) and I talked before the game, and we’re kind of tired of playing each other in the playoffs. This is the third year in a row. It’s been a battle even though we might have pulled away a little bit with our last two years’ teams. We knew in all likelihood that it was going to be like this.”
Jacob Jensrud would score 12 points for Hibbing and Dane Mammenga had 10.
Alec Turnbull had 21 points for Cloquet. Hansen hit for 13.
Hibbing will take on Hermantown, beginning at 7 p.m., Friday at Duluth East High School.
CHS 23 30 — 53
HHS 33 23 — 56
Cloquet: Conner Barney 8, Kollin Bonneville 3, Alec Turnbull 21, Caleb Hansen 13, Marco Antonio Myyorga 8.
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 6, Carson Brown 4, Dane Mammenga 10, Jacob Jensrud 12, Ayden McDonald 24.
Total Fouls: Cloquet 15; Hibbing 8; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cloquet 1-1; Hibbing 6-11; 3-pointers: Bonneville, Turnbull 4, Hansen 3, Mannenga, Jensrud 2, McDonald 2.
