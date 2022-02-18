HIBBING — In a normal year, Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald likes to get 25 different opponents during the regular season.
He accomplished that feat three years ago, then COVID appeared and that wreaked havoc with the schedule.
This season, the Bluejackets had to schedule some teams more than once, which was fine, doubling up with Cloquet, Hermantown, Grand Rapids and Duluth Denfeld, which Hibbing met in the North Star State Hardwood Showcase.
Seeing different teams brings a new perspective to the game, and the Bluejackets will get that opportunity today when they take Twin Cities Academy, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the High School of Recording Arts in St. Paul.
“This keeps the guys fresh,” McDonald said. “Prior to COVID, our intent was to play nobody twice until we had to in the playoffs. It keeps guys dialed in. You prevent yourself from taking people too lightly, maybe going through the motions because of how a previous game went.
“You might play the section teams three times, and if they’re in our holiday tournament it could be four times. Anytime we can get a new team, that’s an interesting thing because it gets our guys out of their comfort zones. They have to do the job right with people they’re unfamiliar with. It poses a new challenge for them.”
McDonald needed to find two replacement games, and he got fortunate with this one, which is called the Jump City Hoops Classic. There’s a total of eight games, which begin at 9 a.m.
“The organizer of these events, and he has been running off a bunch of them,” McDonald said. “The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls were down in one about a month ago. He does a good job putting things together.
“We’re excited to be a part of one. They have some lower-level games prior to us, then it’s our C, JV and us back-to-back-to-back. It’ll be a good trip, down and back, which is quicker than usual.”
The Great River Tigers have twin brothers Carrington and Carmelo McNeal, who are both seniors. They are Division I level players, who are the sons of Brett McNeal, who was a former Mr. Basketball recipient in 1985 from Minneapolis North.
“They’re good,” McDonald said. “They’re not super big, but the game is going to move fast. We’ll have to be ready for it.”
Hibbing is finally getting back into the flow of things after its 21-day hiatus, and that was on display in victory against Hermantown Thursday.
“We’ve been getting back into our game, and moving like we need to move,” McDonald said. “We’re finally starting to see that. That Hermantown game was indicative of that, and it has to continue on every game day from now until the end.
“It’s a good sign right now. We have to keep it rolling.”
If the game is moving fast, McDonald said he isn’t against getting into a track meet with Twin Cities Academy.
“We may be playing with a shot clock, but that’s a little bit up in the air,” McDonald said. “It might be a moot point. We might not find out about that until right before the game. If we’re getting good shots, I don’t care how long our possessions last.
“If we get a good rhythm three off of a drive and kick or off transition, for us that’s a great shot. If we’re not hitting those, we’ve got to do a little bit more to get to the rim. Shot selection in games like these is going to be important.”
What will the Great River Tigers throw at the Bluejackets?
“We’ll have our hands full,” McDonald said. “We have to defend the paint. We’ve talked about that incessantly because in the games we’ve struggled defensively, we did a poor job with that.
“With Hermantown, we were right back to doing a good job with that. That’s the first time since the layoff that we’ve seen what we were looking for.”
