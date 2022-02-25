HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys swimming team will have some ground to make up if they want to challenge for the section title.
The Bluejackets actually lost 20 points during the Section 6A Preliminary Meet Thursday, putting them behind Rock Ridge and Grand Rapids.
Fortunately for Hibbing, there’s still room for improvement when the Section 6A Swimming and Diving finals begin today at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool in Grand Rapids.
The diving preliminaries begin at 11 a.m., followed by the swimming and diving finals at 3 p.m.
The Bluejackets have some work to do, but Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano believes his team can take a bigger step up in this meet.
“Although we swam OK, we didn’t swim outstandingly,” Veneziano said. “I think we have much-better performances in us, and we’re going to need to do that. Place-wise, we’re probably third right now, but I don’t know for sure.
“We have to swim and dive in the meet for an outcome to happen. We can improve. We can go up in points. That will be our indicator of success. If we take what we should be scored at after prelims and we get more than that after finals, that is a job well done.”
Veneziano does have swimmers who will qualify for the state meet.
As it stands right now, Hibbing has the No. 1 seeds in the 50 and 100 freestyles, along with the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
“We want to get down there in as many events as possible,” Veneziano said.
Seeing as the Bluejackets didn’t swim outstandingly, is that a good sign that they could pop off some decent swims at this meet?
“That’s what we’re hanging our hats on,” Venezian said. “That’s what I believe will happen.”
What will help Hibbing is the diving, with Cole Hughes and Tyler Fosso.
It’s their time to shine, but both Rock Ridge and Grand Rapids have two divers as well.
“Points-wise, the diving is going to be close,” Veneziano said. “We’re hoping to get our two divers potentially to the state meet as well. They’ve been working hard. In our own pool, in the one meet we’ve had in the last month, they did a great job.
“What we need them to do is transition that and bring it into the Grand Rapids’ pool and on their boards. If they can do that, they will be just fine. They will achieve what they want to do.”
The Bluejackets need to approach this meet with confidence in their abilities.
“They had a little bit of fear, a little bit of nervousness in the last meet,” Veneziano said. “We need to gain confidence, and go out there and swim with the confidence they’ve trained with every day.”
