HIBBING — With the regular season starting to wind down, the Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams are gearing up for the Iron Range Conference and Section 7AA Meet.
The Bluejackets get one more tuneup today when they host the John Tingstad Invite and the Lynae Morrow Invite, which begin at 4 p.m. at Cheever Field.
Joining Hibbing in the meet will be Mesabi East, Ely, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Bigfork, International Falls and Nevis.
Both Hibbing teams took part in the Section 7AA True Team Meet on Tuesday, with the boys placing third and the girls second.
For the Hibbing boys, they got a look at Grand Rapids, which finished first, and Rock Ridge, which finished second.
“True Team was inconclusive for us, or difficult to gauge because we were all in quads and separated throughout the state,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “It gave us a nice peek into Rapids being a strong section team, and Rock Ridge being a top competitor for the conference title.
“It was interesting to see how things unfolded. We have a lot of work to do because we’re young and raw in the throwing and distance events. It’ll be difficult for us to overcome some of that. It’s the challenge some of these ninth-graders will have to step up to the plate and take advantage of it.”
As the season has gone along, Plese has been pleased with the way his sprinters are performing this year.
Amari Manning has been strong in the 100 and 200, as well as the triple jump, plus, he’s now a part of the 4x100 relay team, which placed first at the True Team Meet.
Jacob Jensrud has been strong in the 400 and triple jump.
“Those two juniors are doing a lot of surprising things this year,” Plese said. “Amari had a nice day for himself, and Jacob has been having a heck of a season. He was a part of that relay, too.
“We ran a 45.5, which puts us in the conversation in sections. We’re right there. They’re excited about that. We’ll give them a shot today, and that same group will throw a 4x200 together to see which one may be their strong suit.”
Plese has also liked the way his seniors Eli Erickson, Mikah Schmelzer and Conner Marschalk have performed this year.
“Conner coming back from injury isn’t far off of Amari’s times,” Plese said. “We’re trying to build up his confidence. He’s not sure of himself in that 200 yet. I’d like to push him to 200. Mikah has provided a nice piece for us no matter where we’ve used him.
“Eli has been huge for us this year. He has been battling injury since basketball season, but he keeps showing up. He runs a strong 400 for us, and he triple jumps. He’s been our stalwart for us there. Having two guys going 37 or up has been fun to watch.:”
There’s still a lot of work to do, but Plese is confident that things will be clarified by the conference and section meets.
“We have work to do,” Plese said. “Losing that year hasn’t helped. We rely a lot on sophomores that are first-year guys to the varsity team. It’s a different mix of kids, but we’re enjoying the time we have because we know it’s not always promised.
“It’s going to be a fun time. This track won’t be here next year, so we might be homeless for a season. This is our last time in the configuration of this stadium, so hopefully, that drives a couple of these guys, too.”
On the girls side of things, Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan like the way her team performed at the True Team Meet.
“The girls did as well as they could,” Sullivan said. “We didn’t have everybody available. We were missing some of our key athletes, but I’m proud of the younger girls. They stepped up into slots that needed to be filled in.
“We were still able to compete with them. We were only 20 points away from Grand Rapids, and had we been at full strength, I believe we would have taken them.”
The biggest improvement, according to Sulivan, has been in the relays and field events.
“Our handoffs are a lot better,” Sullivan said. “We’re more consistent with our relays. Overall, we’ve become a tighter team. No one is afraid to ask for help, to ask each relay member to work on handoffs, work starts or work hurdles.
“It’s more the detailed work that everybody is starting to polish up. Our field events, too. Even though we don’t have top athletes in those events, they’re able to hold their own. They’re able to stay consistent and that’s what’s helping us stay competitive with the other teams.”
The biggest objective at this meet will be improving times.
“It’s going to people trying to get better times, trying to fill in those slots,” Sullivan said. “They will be getting ready to wind down for sections. Hopefully, we’ll get some solid relays together and everybody filling in their spots where they belong.”
