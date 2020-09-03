HIBBING — In a dual-meet win over Proctor/Hermantown Tuesday, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team showed some rust after a long layoff.
What a difference one meet can make.
The Bluejackets hit the water against International Falls as a much-different team and came away with a 97-67 victory over the Broncos Thursday at the Hibbing High School Pool.
Hibbing made a lot of progress in two-short days.
A part of that was getting out of their comfort zones.
That’s an easy thing to talk about, but not so simple to do, according to Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano.
“What does that mean?” Mike Veneziano said. “Does it mean you’re fighting tooth-and-nail for something, being on the verge of passing out, or is it inconvenient during a commercial to get up and get a snack from the refrigerator?
“There’s varying degrees of comfort zones. We need to understand that.”
If comfort zones were measured on a scale of one to 10, it would measure how much discomfort one is experiencing when training and competing.
“If the answer is a five or a six, you’re going to get better, but you’re not going to the next level,” Veneziano said. “You better show me a nine, and most people never experience a nine in their lives.
“It’s a mind set. Once you keep forcing yourself to go there, pretty soon, you start adapting and it’s not that bad. That’s what causes you to go to a level higher than they thought they could go.”
Human beings, by nature, don’t like pushing themselves to that level.
“I’m not talking about injury, just discomfort,” Veneziano said. “Sheer misery discomfort.”
Maybe this group of Bluejackets is buying into that notion.
Hibbing looked smoother on most of its swims, winning eight of the 12 events.
The 200 medley relay team of Ella Kalisch, Macie Emerson, Madison St. George and Emery Maki won with a time of 2:07.79.
That was followed by wins from Geli Stenson and Emerson in the 200 freestyle (2:07.21) and 200 individual medley relay (2:41.65).
The Broncos’ Jillian Bilben won the 50 freestyle, but Maddy Clusiau would win the diving with 161.70 points.
Havyn Pelland and Emma Erickson picked up wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle for International Falls, but Stenson came back to win the 500 freestyle in 5:55.02.
Maki, Riley Story, St. George and Stenson would win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:52.94, then Kalisch took the 100 backstroke in 1:12.29.
Quianna Ford would win the 100 breaststroke for the Broncos, then Stenson, St. George, Emerson and Kalisch capped off the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 4:08.57.
“We were smoother,” Veneziano said. “Our turns were better, and our finishes were better. We accomplished a lot of things today, especially that mental idea of those different levels of their comfort zones.
“Most people don’t like to get beyond a six on that scale of one to 10. You want your more elite athletes operating at a nine or a 10 all of the time. That’s what makes them elite. That’s irregardless of talent and work ethic.”
Talent and work ethic help, but that third ingredient is pushing to that next level.
“There’s a lot of people that get by on talent alone,” Veneziano said. “A lot get by on hard work alone. If you combine the two, and you’re willing to go far outside of yourself, that’s something special.”
Hibbing 97, International Falls 67
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Macie Emerson, Madison St. George, Emery Maki), 2:07.79; 2. International Falls (Grace Jensen, Kendra Kalstad, Havyn Pelland, Emma Erickson), 2:14.32; 3. Hibbing (Lily Lantz, Riley Story, Bella Alaspa, Shelby Hughes), 2:16.40.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:07.71; 2. Alison Trullinger, H, 2:31.35; 3. Alexis Walters, H, 2:33.44.
200 individual medley — 1. Emerson, H, 2:41.65; 2. Gracie Bowles, IF, 2:45.79; 3. Kalisch, H, 2:48.63.
50 freestyle — 1. Jillian Bilben, IF, 28.54; 2. Maki, H, 29.19; 3. Story, H, 29.54.
Diving — 1. Maddy Clusiau, H, 161.70; 2. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 120.85.
100 butterfly — 1. Pelland, IF, 1:08.35; 2. St. George, H, 1:10.09; 3. Alaspa, H, 1:17.17.
100 freestyle — 1. Erickson, IF, 1:02.60; 2. Maki, H, 1:05.30; 3. Lily Lantz, H, 1:07.31.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:55.02; 2. Bowles, IF, 6:36.91; 3. Alexis Walters, H, 6:51.82.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Maki, Story, St. George, Stenson), 1:52.94; 2. International Falls (Bilben, Erickson, Kalstad, Pelland), 1:56.66; 3. Hibbing (Trullinger, Meghan Savage, Walters, Courtney Massich), 2:08.19.
100 backstroke — 1. Kalisch, H, 1:12.29; 2. Emerson, H, 1:12.56; 3. Lantz, H, 1:18.29.
100 breaststroke — 1. Quianna Ford, IF, 1:27.15; 2. Kalstad, IF, 1:30.38; 3. Story, H, 1:33.82.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Stenson, St. George, Emerson, Kalisch), 4:08.57; 2. International Falls (Erickson, Bowles, Bilben, Pelland), 4:19.80; 3. Hibbing (Alaspa, Trullinger, Lantz, Shelby Hughes), 4:36.83.
