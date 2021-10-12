DULUTH — The Hibbing High School girls tennis got one doubles team through in the Section 7AA Individual Tournament held Tuesday at the DISC.
The tandem of Megan Bussey and Claire Rewertz beat Carlee Maslowski and Dana Jones of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the first round, then they got past Quinn Trottier and Riley Fogarty of Pequot Lakes in the second round, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
“Megan and Claire turned it on, and they had fun out there,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “They couldn’t miss, and they got through it.
The other doubles team of Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell won their first round match 6-2, 6-2 over Olivia Hintsala and Reese Heitzman, but in the second round, the Bluejacket duo lost to Lindsy Busch and Catherine Moraghan of Brainerd, 6-2, 6-4.
“Abigail and Annika got upset,” Conda said. “They had their chance to go, but they ran into a couple of girls that couldn’t miss.”
In singles, Mercedes Furin fell to Franzi Teichmann of Grand Rapids/Greenway 7-5, 6-7, 6-4, and Kasey Jo Renskers lost to Benjamin Hall of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 6-0, 6-0.
“Mercedes had a tough match with her,” Conda said. “It went three long sets. All in all, she had a good day. Kasey Jo, she played someone like herself, but she hit one more ball over the net.
“It was a good effort for everyone.”
Bussey and Rewertz will now advance into the semifinals, which will be held next Tuesday in Chisago Lakes. They will play the No. 1 seeded team from the south.
