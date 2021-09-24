HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls cross country team has been on a roll, winning at least two meets this season, including Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
The Bluejackets will be put to the test today when they take part in the Milaca Mega Meet, which begins with varsity races at 12:30 and 1:15 p.m.
Hibbing is in Class D2 in the four-class meet, so that means the Bluejackets will be pushed to the brink to repeat their success.
“That has been nice, especially since we’ve had mixed-up lineups,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “Gianna (Figueroa) has missed the last couple of races with an injury. We’re going to roll her back out there, so we’re hoping things go well.
“With or without her, we’ve been doing well. We’re hoping to continue that streak.”
That success is due to Hibbing's depth. If one runner is out, somebody else steps up to the forefront, including Jorie Anderson, Jocelyn Strukel, Reese Aune, but Abby Theien and Mileena Sladek have picked up some of the slack.
“They have been pleasant surprises,” Plese said. “Abby, after switching over from her previous sport (tennis), has been a nice addition. Mileena, just coming from her pedigree, she comes from good stock. There's a distance runner there.
“They have been great, then Avery (Kukowski) rounds out the team nicely. Those runners have run strong, then our next five have also run strong. They’re ready if something does happen. We have a nice group of five or six girls behind this pack.”
According to Plese, his team could make a little bit of a statement at this meet.
“Statewide, we’re a top-10-level team,” Plese said. “We don’t get a lot of notoriety up here, and we don’t have a standout first, second or third place finisher. Our pack is amongst the best.
“If we can go here and pick up a top-five finish as a team, or the top three, that might be an eye-opener. That would be good for our girls, not that we need anyone to notice us. It’s always nice to be on the map, and say, ‘We’re someone to be reckoned with.’”
On the boys side, Plese has liked his veteran leadership with Ethan Roy and Zack Rusich, but he would like to see the teams’ times a little faster.
“They have a similar pack like the girls, but with Lucas (Arnhold) battling with what he’s been doing, it could be any of our guys leading,” Plese said. “Lucas will be back today, but it’s probably not the best return to running is the Milaca Meet.
“At the same time, if this doesn’t get you fired up… There’s nothing small on the agenda right now.”
Plese said Taite Murden is coming off a good Grand Rapids Meet, breaking 19:00, but the Bluejacket mentor needs that pack to move up to the front of the race.
“We have to keep working on that,” Plese said. “That’s Ethan and Zack setting the tone, then these ninth- and 10th-grade boys need to follow their lead. They need to get to the times we need them to get.
“It’s a process.We want to keep dropping time. We could put their names in a hat, throw it up in the air and see where it lands. That’s as good as we can guess. We have a good group of ninth- and 10th-graders coming down to race.”
Plese is just hoping his teams don’t get overwhelmed by the atmosphere of the race.
“They’ve probably never seen this before,” Plese said. “Some of those guys were eighth-graders, seventh-graders or not even out for the program. This is a unique experience.
“You don’t get that Milaca feel anywhere else. When you see two-miles worth of buses lined up, they block the whole road off and it’s full of people, it’s like ‘What are we doing here?’ The ground rumbles at the start of the races. This is what a big-time meet feels like.”
