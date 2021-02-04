HIBBING — It’s been a couple years since the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team has been above the .500 mark, but after five games, the Bluejackets have finally reached that mark.
After a 6-2 win over Proctor on Tuesday, Hibbing/Chisholm stands at 3-2, which means the Bluejackets are headed in the right direction.
Hibbing/Chisholm will try to improve upon that mark today when it hosts Eveleth-Gilbert, beginning at 7 p.m. in an Iron Range Conference contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Bluejacket coach Eric Rewertz knew he had some work to do to turn the program around, and he and his coaching staff have the program headed in the right direction.
There’s still work to be done, however.
“We played a good game the other night, but we started slow,” Rewertz said. “We found our game in the second period, but you can’t do that against certain teams. You won’t get away with it.
“We have to come ready to play at the drop of the puck.”
The one thing Rewertz is trying to instil in his team is accountability.
“We’ve been pushing that, and that starts in the classroom,” Rewertz said. “We want the kids to work hard. We’ll bring our lunch boxes and go to work. It’s a process, and we talk about that as a group.
“It’s all about getting better every day. They’re starting to believe in our message. If you do the little things, the big things take care of themselves.”
Some of that accountability came into play against the Rails.
The Bluejackets were behind 2-1 heading into the second period, then they outshot Proctor 25-3 in the second 17 minutes of play, taking a 4-2 lead.
“We didn’t say much to them,” Rewertz said. “We have good leadership on the team. They weren’t happy with how they started the game. We have to be ready before the game, doing the right things on the bus, focusing on the game before we get to the rink.
“I didn’t like our pregame warmup. I wasn’t sure we were ready to play. Our leadership is getting better every day. I like the way they’re taking charge and holding everyone accountable. That makes it easier for us coaches.”
As far as the Golden Bears go, Rewertz said they’ve been off for 14 days, so he’s hoping his team can take advantage of that layoff.
“It’s a big game for both teams,” Rewertz said. “We’re not a team that scores a lot of goals, so we can’t afford to take a period or a shift off. We have to be focused and ready when they drop the puck.
“We have to be mentally prepared. Catching passes is a lot tougher if you’re not ready to go at the drop of the puck.”
Rewertz knows Eveleth-Gilbert will be ready to go.
“They’re well coached,” Rewertz said. “(Jeff) Torrel does an excellent job. His teams are always ready to play. They have a style of play that fits their personnel, and they have great goaltending.
“We have to be ready to go. It’s focusing on one game and one shift at a time. It’s about keeping it simple. Everybody needs to know their responsibility on the ice. We can’t get ahead of ourselves. We have to play as a group. I hope we keep trending the right direction.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.