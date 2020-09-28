HIBBING — With sections right around the corner, the Hibbing High School girls tennis team is rounding into shape.
The Bluejackets have handled adversity well, winning close, tight matches against both Eveleth-Gilbert and Grand Rapids/Greenway to put them on a two-match winning streak.
Hibbing will try to make it three-in-a-row today when they travel to Eveleth-Gilbert for a 4 p.m. contest on the Eveleth High School Courts, weather permitting.
Bluejacket coach Gary Conda has been impressed with the way his team has handled itself in those two close victories against quality teams.
“I feel slightly more positive about them,” Conda said. “Both of those matches were battles, but we do seem to win a lot of the close ones. That’s a good sign for us.”
Hibbing has shown a lot of perseverance in those three-set matches that decide the outcome of the meet.
“They don’t quit,” Conda said. “They have that attitude of don’t quit no matter what. They realize we’re going to struggle at certain times, nearly every time we play.”
Struggles are all a part of the game.
“That’s at all levels, there’s always that struggle,” Conda said. “I’ve told them many times because very rarely will you play a perfect match. Myself included, I played one in my life, and I remember it.”
Conda knows it won’t be easy in this rematch against the Golden Bears, but he’s not going to make any major changes to his lineup.
He needs to settle in on three of them for the section playoffs.
“At this point, I want to match up as tough as we possibly can, and get as much practice as we possibly can,” he said. “If we’re going to start the playoffs, we need to be ready, so I’m doing nothing dramatic today.
“We’ll try to go head-to-head on each match.”
Conda believes his team is prepared for section play, but there’s always some room for some fine tuning.
“That’s why I’m not going to make any drastic changes,” Conda said. “We’re going to go ahead like we’re going to play in the playoffs, and see what happens.”
