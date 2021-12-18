HIBBING — It’s been a tough stretch of games for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team and it has shown on the scoreboard.
Against top-tier talent against Duluth Marshall, Cloquet, Proctor/Hermantown, the Bluejackets only scored one goal in those three games.
Make it one goal in four games as Grand Rapids/Greenway goaltender Makenzie Cole stopped 22 shots as the Lightning blanked Hibbing/Chisholm 2-0 Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Cole played a big part in the shutout, but the Bluejackets haven’t had a full team at practice for quite a while, and that has thrown off their offensive chemistry.
“We’ve had sickness, injuries and school functions, so there’s only been like two times in the last three weeks where we’ve had a full team here,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “That affects our lineup.
“I don’t want to make excuses because a good part of that is it gives opportunities for other kids to get in the games. In that way, we can develop some depth.”
Hibbing/Chisholm did get a spark in the third period when Megan Bussey returned to the lineup. She had been sidelined with an injury.
“You could see the difference in the team,” Hyduke said. “She’s a spark plug, and she changes the dynamic of the team. You need players like that, but we had points where we didn’t shoot the puck. We got shots blocked.
“When you start putting shots on net, it creates energy and opportunities. I feel good because with Megan coming back and everybody back from sickness, Monday could be the first time in three weeks that we actually have our team there.”
Hyduke did think that his team competed for 51 minutes, which was good to see.
“We weren’t as physical against Proctor/Hermantown,” Hyduke said. “We’ve been working on physicality a little bit, and I thought we were more physical today. It cost us one goal, but it’s something we need to keep working on.
“Grand Rapids is a good team. We knew we were going against all good teams in this stretch. They have a nice team, and we have to be able to match them. We finally have the lineup we want, and I like it.”
It was an even first period, but Grand Rapids/Greenway would get the first goal of the game when Kylie DeBay put a shot just over the left shoulder of Hibbing/Chisholm goaltender Addison Hess at 8:54 to make it 1-0, then at 14:28, Emma Moran lit the lamp to make it 2-0 for the only scoring of the game.
The Bluejackets did helped their own cause by killing three penalties against a high-powered Lightning power play.
“We killed well tonight, but that has hurt us in the last three games,” Hyduke said. “We took three penalties in the third period in our last game. We took two in this game. That shortens your bench and makes it tougher, but they only got a few shots on the power play.”
On the other side of that, Hibbing/Chisholm had two full power plays, but they couldn’t muster any offense.
“With the kids being sick and out we haven’t had our power play unit together,” Hyduke said. “Hopefully, we stay healthy and we have the lineup we have right now.”
In the second period, Hibbing/Chisholm only had one shot on net. They couldn’t transition from defense to offense, and therefore, no offense.
“We’ll make some corrections, and hopefully, move forward as a team,” Hyduke said.
When Hibbing/Chisholm did get shots, not many of them made it to the intended target.
“We shot into their pads, and we didn’t shoot the puck,” Hyduke said. “On numerous occasions, we came down on the wing, and we waited too long to shoot. They took our angles away.
“You see how many times a shot on net snowballs. Your defense has to react differently. We gave them control of the game at certain times because we didn’t shoot the puck.”
The Bluejackets did get more shots on net in the third period, but Cole was equal to the task.
“We outshot them in the third, but we had two penalties,” Hyduke said. “Getting Bussey back changed the whole dynamic. She’s in-your-face, and she takes away time-and-space. She’s disruptive.”
Hess did make 34 saves in the game. She kept her team in the game.
“She had a nice, solid game,” Hyduke said. “She did her job. She is keeping us in a position to win games. That’s what her job is. She’s relishing the opportunity to do that.”
GRG 2 0 0 — 2
HC 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. GRG, Kylie DeBay (Jade Rohloff), 8:54; 2. GRG, Emma Moran (Taelynn Pomplun, Kenny Martinson), 14:28.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Grand Rapids/Greenway, Makenzie Cole 11-1-10—22; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 14-12-8—34.
Penalties — Grand Rapids/Greenway 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 77
East Central 40
CHISHOLM — Jude Sundquist had 24 points as the Bluestreaks beat the Eagles on Bob McDonald Court Friday.
Also hitting double figures for Chisholm were July Abernathy with 12 and Sean Fleming and Nathan Showalter with 12 apiece.
Nathan Zielinski had 27 points for East Central.
CHS 45 32 — 77
EC 28 12 — 40
East Central: Kyle McDonald 2, Warren Carlson 2, Hunter Colton 6, Nathan Zielinski 27, Ben Carlin 3.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 9, Trent Forsline 1, Jude Sundquist 24, July Abernathy 15, Shane Zancouske 2, Sean Fleming 12, Nathan Showalter 12, Phil Barnard 2.
Total Fouls: East Central 17; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: Colton; Free Throws: East Central 6-9; Chisholm 7-17; 3-pointers: Colton 2, Zielinski 4, Jude Sundquist, Fleming, Showalter 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 83
Bigfork 59
NASHWAUK — Gaige Waldvogel had 23 points as the Spartans won their first game of the season over the Huskies at home Friday.
Justice Rebrovich finished with 17 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin. Marcus Moore added 15 and Brody Erickson had 10.
Jhace Pearson had 27 points to pace Bigfork. Bradley Haley had 14.
BHS 34 25 — 59
NK 37 46 — 83
Bigfork: Jackson Lovedhal 6, Austin Johnson 4, Coltin Rahier 5, Caden Kallinen 2, Bradley Haley 14, Jhace Pearson 27, Chase Jacobson 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 23, Marcus Moore 15, Justice Rebrovich 17, Conner Perryman 6, Daylan White 4, Shi Oswald 8, Brody Erickson 10.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 19; Nashwauk-Keewatin 18; Fouled Out: Oswald; Free Throws: Bigfork 10-25; Nashwauk-Keewatin 10-21; 3-pointers: Rahier, Pearson 2, Waldvogel 2, Moore, Perryman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.