HIBBING — It’s been a rough season for the Hibbing High School girls basketball team.
The Bluejackets, who only have one veteran, Reese Aune, have a young team with not a lot of varsity experience, so they’ve gone through some growing pains this season.
Hibbing was just on a 13-game losing streak, but the Bluejackets snapped that Tuesday against Eveleth-Gilbert, winning by two points.
It’s been a year of learning for Hibbing and that continues today when the Bluejackets host Cloquet, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
It was a rough patch, but Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said his team persevered through it, and it should only make them stronger.
“You keep going out there, and you keep trying to turn it around,” Hanson said. “You keep competing, but it gets tough sometimes. You keep working at practice, and eventually, if we keep playing well and we keep doing things the right way, we’ll win.
“We finally won.”
There’s still a learning process going on throughout the tough times.
“You take away what teams did well against us, and you build on the things we did well,” Hanson said. “You try to mix those things together to find the right recipe where we can go out and do those things that teams did against us.
“We can find our strengths in what we can do to stop teams and limit teams.”
One of the Bluejackets’ strengths has been defensively, and that’s where Hibbing can hang its hat.
“When we’re talking and communicating, we’re playing that zone well and we rebound, we’re right up there with everybody,” Hanson said. “We’ve proved that in the second half of the Mesabi East game and first half of that Virginia game.
“We can go out there and compete with these teams, but it takes all 13 of us on the team, not just the five on the floor. We all have to work together and keep talking. That will make us better.”
Hanson has liked the growth of this team.
“The biggest thing has been the growth of us buying into things on the defensive end,” Hanson said. “It’s understanding that it doesn’t matter how many points we can put on the board. We have to learn how to stop teams.
“Even some of the things we’ve done in practice, the drills we’ve done, the team stuff we’ve worked on, the progress is there. Whether it shows up in the box score every week or not, we have to keep building on those positives to keep growing.”
The Lumberjacks already own a win over Hibbing this season, so this will be the Bluejackets’ chance for some revenge.
Hibbing struggled with Cloquet’s tough person-to-person defense.
“We have to handle the ball, and take care of the ball,” Hanson said. “We have to limit our turnovers because when we’re turning the ball over, our defense isn’t set. That’s one of our strengths.
“If we can control the tempo and make them work for shots on offense, it’s going to be easier to limit what they can do instead of letting them get out and make transition layups.”
Hibbing will have to handle the Lumberjacks’ man press to succeed.
“We have to get the ball in, set a good screen and come to the ball,” Hanson said. “We can’t be waiting for someone else to go get that ball. We have to want the ball in our hands, then clear out.
“Every girl on this team is capable of dribbling up against a defender in her face. We have to have the confidence that once we get it across halfcourt, get into our offense, take care of the ball and make the right pass, it’s working together as a group of five on the floor. It’s making smart decisions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.