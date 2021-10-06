Bluejackets go 1-1 at Denfeld triangular

DULUTH — One team is in a crisis of confidence, while the other swam confidently.
That said it all Tuesday when the Hibbing High School girls swimming team took on Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld in a triple-dual meet held at the Lincoln Park Middle School Pool.
The Bluejackets were that team in crisis as they fell to Proctor/Hermantown 92-78, but Hibbing did beat Duluth Denfeld 102-65. Proctor/Hermantown beat the Hunters 116-51.
Swimming-wise, Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said his team performed well, but technically, not-so-well.
“We are making a lot of mistakes on the technical stuff such as starts, turns and push offs,” Veneziano said. “That is not helping us compete at another level. We are having a crisis of confidence.
“Our confidence level is on shaky ground. It doesn’t take much to throw us. That’s something we need to work on immediately.”
Veneziano can’t pinpoint exactly why that is happening.
“Even the kids that have been confident in their ability to compete in the past, all of a sudden, they’re starting to lose,” Veneziano said. “I understand that people struggle with this, but you can’t perform at your peak if you are wondering if that’s going to happen for you or not.
“In order to compete well, you have to step on the starting block knowing this race is going to go exactly how they want it to, especially when it’s the performance we’re looking at. It’s the time you go. When you perform at your best, you get a time drop.”
Winning the race is irrelevant in all of this.
“It doesn’t matter who you beat or who beats you,” Veneziano said. “What’s relevant is are you beating your own time? You are your own greatest opponent. Apparently, we are a little shaky when we’re trying to get our own performances.
“I understand how tough the process of training and competing is, but we’re letting stuff slide and slip a little bit, like executing our turns, going in-and-out of them. Those are race killers.”
Veneziano knows his swimmers are sore and tired, but there’s no shortcuts when it comes to success.
“You have to attack a turn,” Veneziano said. “You can’t glide in and execute it. You have to get in and out there as fast as you can. The kids that can do that get good performances.
“The kids that are sore, tired and struggling, that’s everybody, it’s who caves into that feeling. Human beings have the capacity that when they’re challenged, they can rise above it more than they believe they can. It’s what they believe they can do. We need more belief in ourselves.”
Hibbing did get some good performances.
Macie Emerson would win the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:35.24. She was followed in my Madison St. George and Ella Kalisch. Geli Stenson won the 200 freestyle in 2:06.82.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Emerson, St. George, Stenson and Emery Maki won in 1:47.84.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Stenson, Emerson, St. George and Maki won in 3:55.96.
“The two freestyle relays performed well,” Veneziano said. “After going through the whole process of the meet and it’s ups and downs, I challenged the 400 freestyle relay to go after it and push outside their comfort zones.
“We hadn’t broken four minutes all year. That was an outstanding performance. They had to stop thinking about how bad this is for you, and start thinking about what I need to do for the other three people on this team. They did that. It was highly successful.”
As for Proctor/Hermantown, Veneziano praised their performance.
“They came in performing well, maybe one of the best meets they’ve had all season,” Veneziano said. “They wanted to show both us and Denfeld what they could accomplish. They didn’t have a confidence problem.
“They came in totally going for it, and it paid off for them. That attitude, alone, helps you win the small battles that are close.”
Proctor/Hermantown 92, Hibbing 78
Proctor/Hermantown 116, Duluth Denfeld 51
Hibbing 102, Duluth Denfeld 65
200 medley relay — 1. Duluth Denfeld (Addison Bartling, Marley Bugbee, Leah Nelson, Cailyn Volkenant), 2:05.87; 2. Proctor/Hermantown (Emma Vanneste, Norah Gunderson, Camile Wikstrom, Elizabeth Nicolai), 2:06.03; 3. Proctor/Hermantown (Samantha Stevens, Allana Carlson, Emma Bobbitt, Kasey Olson), 2:12.75; 4. Hibbing (Ella Kalsich, Desiree DiIorio, Riley St. George, Jordyn McCormack), 2:13.15.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:06.82; 2. Bartling, DD, 2:06.86; 3. Ava Niksich, PH, 2:15.42; 4. Volkenant, DD, 2:16.11.
200 individual medley — 1. Macie Emerson, H, 2:35.24; 2. Madison St. George H, 2:36.44; 3. Kalisch, H, 2:36.84; 4. Vanneste, PH, 2:37.88.
50 freestyle — 1. Nicolai, PH, 26.81; 2. Sumer Kienzle, PH, 27.14; 3. Nelson, DD, 27.48; 4. Emery Maki, H, 27.83,
100 butterfly — 1. Gunderson, PH, 1:07.94; 2. Madison St. George, H, 1:08.63; 3. Bella Alaspa, H, 1:11.17; 4. Vanneste, PH, 1:12.47.
100 freestyle — 1. Niksich, PH, 1:00.18; 2. Kienzle, PH, 1:00.30; 3. Volkenant, DD, 1:00.46; 4. Emerson, H, 1:00.52.
500 freestyle — 1. Nicolai, PH, 5:36.83; 2. Stenson, H, 5:53.04; 3. Alexis Walters, H, 6:22.87; 4. Jaana Harju, PH, 6:35.58.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, Madison St. George, Stenson, Maki), 1:47.84; 2. Proctor/Hermantown (Kienzle, Wikstrom, Kasey Olson, Niksich), 1:52.97; 3. Proctor/Hermantown (Carlson, Stevens, Laney Gunderson, Bobbitt), 2:00.87; 4. Duluth Denfeld (Cora Kreager, Elly Blazevic, Bugbee, Izzy Cullen-Louma), 2:04.15.
100 backstroke — 1. Bartling, DD, 1:07.33; 2. Gunderson, PH, 1:09.13; 3. Kalisch, H, 1:10.23; 4. Mia Savage, H, 1:14.36.
100 breaststroke — 1. Carlson, PH, 1:21.30; 2. Harju, PH, 1:21.71; 3. Bugbee, DD, 1:24.21; 4. Hannah Miller, PH, 1:27.19.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Stenson, Emerson, Madison St. George, Maki), 3:55.96; 2. Proctor/Hermantown (Kienzle, Niksich, Norah Gunderson, Nicolai), 4:04.39; 3. Duluth Denfeld (Volkenant, Kayla Franke, Nelson, Bartling), 4:11.23; 4. Hibbing (Alaspa, Kalisch, McCormack, Walters), 4:25.53.
