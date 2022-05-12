HIBBING — After a tough Section 7AA True Team Meet on Tuesday, several area high school boys track teams got a reprieve, for a day at least.
The OJ Belluzzo/John Tingstad Meet was supposed to be held Thursday in Chisholm, but due to some inclement weather, the meet was postponed.
The make-up date was rescheduled for today, beginning at 2 p.m. at Joel Maturi Field in Chisholm.
Joining Hibbing and Chisholm in the seven-team meet will be Rock Ridge, International Falls, Bigfork, Mountain Iron-Buhl and Hermantown.
According to Hibbing coach James Plese, there was a little bit of an advantage in moving the meet back a day.
“We had a window where we could have gotten it in Thursday, but we would have been racing a thunderstorm forecast,” Plese said. “I talked to Coach Don Lalonde in Chisholm, and he swore that there was a duck pond in the middle of the field because of the water they got today.
“Looking ahead to today, the forecast looks like 70-degrees and sunny all day long.”
Of course, the meet somewhat conflicts with the Minnesota Fishing Opener. That’s why they moved it to Thursday, but with the earlier start, anyone interested in the fishing opener should have plenty of time to get ready for it.
“We’ll make that work,” Plese said. “For those fishing families, we’re starting the meet two hours earlier to get them on their way. We recognize where we live. It’s about the kids, but today is a better day competition-wise.
“There should be some good competition in there with some good athletes in the mix. A lot of the school will be fine-tuning a little bit because we go to our conference meets next week. We’re playing around with some different events, getting some kids some challenges.”
In meets like this, Plese likes to move his athletes into different events, but with the way the weather has been, and no track in Hibbing, he’ll use this meet to fine tune his team.
“I will put together a competitive lineup, and we’ll see how it goes,” Plese said. “We’ll sit a couple of kids that are beat up from True Team to save them for the conference meet. We’re deep enough in the sprints where we’ll be OK.
“That’s the plan right now, but we’ll be finding that missing piece in the relay events, then going from there.”
Plese was looking at putting Amari Manning and Thomas Hagen in the 4x400, but with the shorter spring, that won’t be possible.
“I wanted to get a 400 time for them, but our 4x400 guys have been putting it together,” Plese said. “That’s when you question why you’re putting them in there. With Amari being a senior, it’s a rite of passage to get one 400 in as a sprinter.
“At the same time, he’s not going to be a 400 guy for us. With Thomas being a first-year junior, he’s a big, strong kid, but he’s comfortable in the 200. We want to push him a little bit, but the 400 might push him over. It’s a challenge in those 100, 200 and 400 to see who will fill those relays at the end of the day.”
