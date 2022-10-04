HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team had little trouble getting past Hermantown in a Section 7AA second-round playoff contest, beating the Hawks 7-0 Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
The Bluejackets will now host Forest Lake Thursday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Courts, but even though it was an uneventful first win, Hibbing coach Gary Conda said it was a relief to get past this first match.
“We worked hard in practice Monday,” Conda said. “I think we hit 10,000 balls, and we tried to hit a bunch before Hermantown got here to be ready. You could tell. We played well on all eight courts.
“We got a little lucky at second doubles. We had a slow start in the first set.”
“I liked the way they were moving the ball around,” Conda said. “They were thinking a little bit, trying to serve it wide, and hit to the open court. There was a little more strategy involved in the singles.”
In doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Opal Valeri beat Natalie Berg and Nya Sieger 6-0, 6-1;
Kenedi Koland and Heidi Rasch downed Ava Ahnick and Reese Heitzman 4-6, 5-2 injury default; and Bella Jaynes and Erin McCormick beat Lucy Grzybowski and Morgan LaValley 6-1, 6-1.
“We’re still trying to come forward a little bit more,” Conda said. “We struggled in a couple of spots, although third doubles did better.”
The last time the two teams played, McCormick and Jaynes did beat Grzybowski and LaValley, but the match was closer.
This time, McCormick and Jaynes left little doubt to the outcome of the match.
“They split and played a super tiebreaker,” Conda said. “They were even. We won this one with the same girls. We definitely picked it up and played some better doubles there.”
Now, the Bluejackets will look forward to playing the Rangers, a team that beat Hibbing 5-2 earlier in the season.
“It’s going to be a barnburner,” Conda said. “I think we’re better than what happened the first time, but we have to prove that. I’m looking forward to this.”
Conda said he probably won’t tinker with his lineup too much.
“I could probably say that we’ll use the same lineup as we used today because it’s balanced,” Conda said. “They’re going to have to change theirs if they think they’re going to get four points.
“I think our doubles are stronger than theirs. Their singles might be, at one and two, might be stronger than us, but that remains to be seen.”
Conda was missing one player during that stretch, so he’s hoping she can make a difference in this match.
“We need to win two of the singles,” Conda said. “They’re a good team. After Elk River, there were six teams that could make it through this. Whoever plays the best will get a chance against Elk River.”
INT’L. FALLS — The Broncos beat the Bluestreaks in four games, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21 Monday.
Chisholm was led by Lola Huhta with six kills, eight digs and two aces; Hannah Kne with two kills and 27 assists; Olivia Hutchings seven kills and three blocks; Gabby Walters 16 digs; and Abby Duchene six kills and six digs.
