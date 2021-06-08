HIBBING — In the past, the Section 7AA Track and Field Meet had one day of preliminaries to cut the field down, and to run championship events in the 3200 and half of the field events.
In a COVID-19-shortened season, that has all changed.
Instead of two days, the Section 7AA Meet will be conducted in one day as the Hibbing High School girls track team heads down to Cloquet for the 10 a.m. meet at Bromberg Field.
The Bluejacket competitors will line up and go, hoping to place in the top two and advance to state.
Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan doesn’t necessarily like the format, but she knows one day is better than none.
“It’s one-and-done,” Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan said. “It’s a Catch-22. There is a benefit to it. The kids aren’t going to be as tired. They will have a little bit of a reserve for other events, but at the same time, if you have someone in multiple events, you won’t get as long of a rest in between events.
“I would prefer to have two days. Mentally, it helps prepare the kids more. They will take the top two fastest times, the top two longest and highest jumps. That’s it.”
The Bluejackets have a shot in a some events, including the 4x800 with Abby Theien, Ally Bretto, Gianna Figeroua and Jorie Anderson; in the 400 with Emery Maki, Ayva Burkes and Theien; and 4x400 with Burkes, Figeroua, Maki and Anderson.
The best chance belongs to pole vaulter Julia Gherardi, who will start her competition at 11-feet-3-inches.
This is the only event Gherardi will compete in. The starting height will be 6-feet.
“She’ll be sitting for a while,” Sullivan said. “It was a hard decision with her. She’s seeded No. 1 in the 100, but we’d rather have her advancing in the pole vault. She’s going to conserve her energy, and go from there.”
The one drawback for Hibbing is its age. Most of them have never competed in a section meet before.
“There’s going to be some intimidation with all of these cities' teams coming up, with stronger, older girls,” Sullivan said. “I’ve told them to walk up to the line and be confident in themselves, and don’t show them that you’re afraid of them or intimidated.
“They have come such a long way. They’re a young group. When they came into the season, a lot of them didn’t know what a starting block was, let alone how to use one. It was fun to watch this young group learning and starting to mold them into these athletes. They have so much potential. With their age, they’re going to be stronger and more experienced. That’s going to be exciting as well.”
Sullivan knows her team won’t win the Section 7AA title, so all she’s hoping for is for some advancement to state and, more importantly, setting personal records.
“Next year, that could be a reasonable goal for us,” Sullivan said. “We move down a class, and that will give us an advantage. I’m excited to see the progress that these girls have made.
“I want to see the girls come out of this season happy and pleased with the outcome, especially since we had a short season, and we didn’t have a season last year. A lot of them came in not in shape. We had to work extra hard to get them there. They did it.”
