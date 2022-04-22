HIBBING — If all goes well, the Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams will be experiencing a first today — running outside.
The Bluejackets are scheduled to appear at the St. Francis Invite, which begins at 10 a.m. depending on the weather,
According to Hibbing boys coach James Plese, the meet should be going off without a hitch, but running outside will be a revelation for the Bluejackets.
“Everyone involved will be shell-shocked,” Plese said with a laugh. “The forecast is comical. The high is supposed to be 75-degrees down there. The rain is suppose to finish up in the early morning, so our meet should go off at the starting time.
“There are no thunderstorms on the immediate horizon. I think that I saw a 20-mile-per-hour wind is possible. It is what it is. We’ll roll the punches. I tell the kids to focus on the positives.”
That positive is actually getting outside.
Hibbing has competed in four indoor meets thus far, so this is going to be a step up for the team.
“It’s going to be nice and warm out,” Plese said. “It might rain on us. It might be windy, but we’re on a track.The shock of it’s going to be warm and we’ll be on an outdoor facility for the first time, the veteran kids will know what to do.
“Everything technical is going to be off. That’s what we’re forecasting. It’s going to be a rough go of things, but it’s a good meet for us to go to. It’s a good mix of schools, big schools and schools our size. We can showcase a couple of athletes, and push ourselves a little bit.”
Being frustrated and angry has been a common thing this spring, but Plese said that doesn’t do anybody any good.
“We have to keep plowing ahead, keep pushing forward hoping and realizing that our time is coming,” Plese said. “This next week is going to be a crazy schedule. We have a meet today. We have a meet Monday, and we have a meet next Friday.
“In theory, those might be the only three dates we get on a track to start our season. You can’t do anything about it, so let’s have some fun with it, and go and compete. That’s what this is all about.”
As far as events go, Plese will approach this meet like he has done every year. He won’t be holding anything back.
“I’m fortunate to have a lot of kids who have done this before,” Plese said. “With them, maybe two events, but the veterans got their full complement of events. My jumpers, you can’t replicate the runway in spikes and in the sandpit in the gym.
“That’s all we have. They know what to expect. We’ve been fortunate to do some indoor invites. That’s been to our benefit. We’ve simulated those events there. That’s as close as we’re going to get to that right now.”
The running part of it will be a little different, however.
“A 400-meter track is going to be a little faster for us,” Plese said. “The corners aren’t as tight. I’m hoping that works to our benefit. We’ll ease some those guys into those events, so some of that is going on, easing guys into things.
“We’ll do alright with this. We’ll roll with the punches. It’s been 35-degrees here, and we might see 75 down there. No matter how you cut it, that should be a nice change-of-pace for us.”
