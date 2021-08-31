HIBBING — After two games, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team has given up 15 goals and scored just one.
Bluejacket coach Jen Forer has worked diligently to correct that, and she’s hoping it pays off when Hibbing/Chisholm hosts Two Harbors in a 4:30 p.m. contest at Vic Power Field today.
Offensively, the Bluejackets didn’t put on much of an attack, so Forer set out to improve the quality of her offense.
“We’ve had two good practices moving the ball up the field together,” Forer said. “We weren’t moving the ball like we anticipated we would. On paper, the formation we used looked god with the players on the field.
“When it came down to it, they weren’t familiar enough with that formation. We’re going to something that the boys are familiar with, so there should be no disruption when we put our subs in. They should be familiar with the plays we’re running.”
Defensively, the key is getting that first touch.
“When we looked at the film at practice, we were able to see where we were breaking down in the midfield,” Forer said. “That was leading to breakaways. We were able to correct that now that they’ve seen it.
“We need a better transition in the midfield. I feel better and more prepared today.”
Hibbing/Chisholm will put that new look to the test today against the Agates.
The game plan is simple.
“We need to work on possession of the ball more,” Forer said. “They have to work on trusting each other. We have to attack the ball instead of letting the player with the ball come at us.
“We have to be more aggressive. Sometimes, we’re are own worst enemy. We’re thinking too much. When we get the ball, we have to relax and trust our teammates, then good things will happen. A win today would be a good way to head into the long weekend.”
