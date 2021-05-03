HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys tennis team was almost at full strength, and it made quite a difference.
After forfeiting matches last week due to low numbers, the Bluejackets got nearly everybody back and it resulted in a 6-1 victory over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Monday at the Lincoln Elementary School.
Hibbing coach Gary Conda was happy to have just about everybody back, especially after losing matches to Duluth Denfeld and Hermantown last week.
“It was a good day,” Conda said. “We almost had a full lineup today, but I still have a couple that are out. We went strong singles today, and all four of them played well. That was fun.”
In singles, Isaac Hildenbrand would beat Ethan Cavan 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1; at No. 2, Drew Anderson downed Ethan Doty 6-0, 6-2; at No. 3, Tristen Babich beat Tyler Leppi 6-1, 6-0; and at No. 4, Cooper Hendrickson beat Sam Bailey 6-2 6-0.
“We were more aggressive on short balls, which is what I wanted to see,” Conda said. “We came forward and closed some points off that way.
The Bluejackets only won two of the doubles matches, but Conda was pleased with what he saw out of all three of his teams.
“We worked a lot on positioning, and we tried a few new things, some poaching, some switching, coming forward, just several new things,” Conda said. “It made a difference, especially in first doubles.”
That’s where Isaiah Hildenbrand and Jack Gabardi beat Adam Blesner and Ty Wolter 6-4, 6-4 at first doubles.
“They don’t have a lot of experience there yet, but they played good position,” Conda said. “They had smiles on their faces at the end of the day.”
At third doubles, Keaton Petrick and Andrew Hendrickson beate Marco Zegen and Joey Bender 6-4, 6-2.
The Lumberjacks’ Jonah Bryatt-Nikko and Max Sundquist would beat Gavin Schweiberger and Tyler Fisher 6-3, 6-0.
“The one thing I wanted them to do was play position and move,” Conda said. “We were playing the ball to the right spot a lot more often. That helped, and they’re only going to get better when they keep doing that.
“They finally figured out that they were in the right spot, then they can get to almost any ball. That was a positive. It was a good day.”
Hibbing 6, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1
Singles: No. 1 — Isaac Hildenbrand, H, def. Ethan Cavan 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Ethan Doty, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 — Tristen Babich, H, def. Tyler Leppi, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Sam Bailey, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Isaiah Hildenbrand-Jack Gabardi, H, def. Adam Blesner-Ty Wolter, 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 — Jonah Bryatt-Nikko-Max Sundquist, CEC, def. Gavin Schweiberger-Tyler Fisher, 6-3 6-0; No. 3 — Keaton Petrick-Andrew Hendrickon, H, def. Marco Zegen-Joey Bender, 6-4, 6-2.
Baseball
Chisholm 6
Ely 0
CHISHOLM — Bryce Warner tossed 6.1 innings of two-hit ball, and Noah Sundquist finished it off as the Bluestreaks blanked the Timberwolves Monday at the Field of Dreams.
Noah Sundquist had three hits, including a two-run double. Dillon Splinter had two hits and Sean Fleming had an RBI single.
Will Davies and Eddy Prijatel had the Ely hits.
Harry Simons started for the Timberwolves, tossing 5.2 innings of seven-hit ball. He fanned seven and walked two. Bryce Fairchild worked .1 inning, striking out one.
Chisholm is at Deer River today, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
EHS 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
CHS 201 021 x — 6 7 3
Ely: Harry Simons (L), Bryce Fairchild (6th) and Will Davies; Chisholm: Bryce Warner (W), Noah Sundquist (7th) and Jude Sundquist; 2B — Noah Sundquist, Dillon Splinter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.