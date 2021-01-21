HIBBING — After a 10-0 loss to Hermantown Tuesday, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team got back to the basics.
Bluejacket coach Eric Rewertz needs to see his team execute the things he’s been preaching this season.
With two days to make some adjustment, Hibbing/Chisholm will see how far it has come when the Bluejackets host Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, beginning at 7 p.m. today at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Hawks were just too fast for Hibbing/Chisholm, but the Bluejackets still have to play fundamental hockey to slow teams like that down.
“We have to execute what we’ve been working on,” Rewertz said. “We worked on our D-zone coverage, and we put some time into our power play, just controlling the puck and working on puck control.
“We didn’t have possession of the puck much on Tuesday, and on our power play, we struggled coming out of our zone with pressure. In practice, we came out of the zone with pressure. Those are the things we need to do to get better.”
The Lumberjacks may not be as strong as the Hawks, but they will not be a pushover either.
“We’ve watched them play, so we know what they will bring,” Rewertz said. “They’re well coached, and they usually have outstanding goaltending. That’s no exception this year. They also have a dynamic top line.”
That might be the case, and even though Rewertz has to prepare for that line, his only concern is what his team does on the ice.
“We talk about us playing our game and not worrying about what they do,” Rewertz said. “It’s all about what we need to do.”
The biggest thing defensively is taking away time and space.
“We’ve worked on our D-coverage,” Rewertz said. “It’s about taking good angles at the puck. Against Hermantown, we went straight at the puck. You can’t do those types of things.
“It’s all about angles and time and space. It’s about puck possession, speed and urgency. We also have to tie up in front better.”
Rewertz did find some positives coming out of the Hermantown game.
“We saw some good things that we can build off of,” he said. “The guys worked hard for 51 minutes, and that’s what we’re looking for. We have to work hard to be competitive. In the last few practices, we’ve tried to instill that in them.
“They’re looking forward to getting back on the ice and rebounding after Tuesday.”
Offensively, that’s still a work in progress, too.
“We’ve worked on the forecheck, and what we want to do in our offensive zone,” Rewertz said. “We’ve made some lineup changes to sharpen them up, and to get them used to playing with one another.
“We need to play fast, be aggressive and take away time and space on offense as well.”
