HIBBING — If a six-game losing streak was weighing heavy on the minds of the Hibbing High School volleyball, the Bluejackets didn’t show it.
Hibbing knew what some of the problems were, and the Bluejackets went to work to fix them.
Hibbing made those corrections as it came away with a 3-0, 25-7 25-13, 25-16 victory over International Falls Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
According to Hibbing senior Haley Hawkinson, the biggest thing to do was stay positive.
“After a couple of losses, we were looking for that win,” Hawkinson said. “Even after the losses, we weren’t way down. We did a good job in practices staying up and not giving up on our season, knowing we could win these games.”
Bluejacket senior Zoe Kriske agreed.
“We always keep our heads up after the game,” Kriske said. “We had some good momentum, and I think we’re ready to win.”
So what needed to change to turn Hibbing’s fortunes around?
“A lot of times it would be one thing,” Hawkinson said. “In one game, our passing would be on, and our sets would be off. In one game our sets would be on, and our hits would be off.
“We did a good job of putting it all together. When it’s like that, we all have to come together to help each other out and communicate more. A lot of it is communication. Once we get that figured out, like we did tonight, we’ll do good.”
Hibbing showed that fire in set one, jumping out to a 7-2 lead, and the Bluejackets never looked back in the 18-point win.
“We had good passes, our attitudes were up and we had some good hits,” Kriske said. “We worked on our passing, our setting, our hits and our serves because we have some bad serves sometimes.
“We kept it together, and our attitude was up. Winning that first set helps us. It keeps our attitudes up. If our attitudes are down, that brings us down.”
If International Falls was waiting for a Bluejacket letdown in set two, that never came.
Hibbing was up 9-2 at one point, then 20-6.
The Broncos would outscore Hibbing 7-5 at that point, but it wasn’t enough as the Bluejackets took that 2-0 lead.
There was no letdown in set three as Hibbing grabbed the early lead, and cruised to the victory.
“We had to keep our passes up, and make sure everyone was on the same page,” Kriske said. “Everyone was there. It feels like a relief that we won and all of the happiness. It’s a good feeling all-around.”
Hibbing was led by Hawkinson with eight kills, two digs and one block; Kylee Huusko with seven kills, three aces and two blocks; Bailey Broker three kills; Lucy Gabrielson three kills, two aces and three digs; Kriske with one kill, three aces, four digs and 17 assists; and Bella Scaia with four digs and two aces.
Hill City 3
Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
NASHWAUK — The Spartans fell to the Hornets in three games, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25 Tuesday at home.
Jazlynn Svaleson had 11 kills for Nashwauk-Keewatin. Johnnie Waldvoget had five kills and one ace; Madi Owens three kills, three aces and 20 assists; Sam Woodman four kills; and Lexi Carroll two kills.
