Hibbing/Chisholm’s Luke Pocquette (right) tries to take the ball away from Grand Rapids Ricco Rolle during their game last week in Hibbing. The Bluejackets and Thunderhawks open Section 7AA play against one another today in Grand Rapids.
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team finished the regular season with a 7-7 mark, which exceeded Bluejacket coach Jen Forer’s expectations.
Now, Hibbing/Chisholm’s record goes back to 0-0 as the Bluejackets get set to take on Grand Rapids in a Section 7AA first-round contest, beginning at 5 p.m. at Noble-Hall Field.
Forer wasn’t sure what kind of scoring this team would have this season, but as it turned out, Hibbing/Chisholm had more than enough goal scorers on this team.
“We lost our scoring leader last year, but I knew we had the ability to score,” Forer said. “It was all about going out and executing. We had more balance this season. We had a lot of close games this year that could have gone either way.
“We had seven wins last, too, so it would have been nice to get more.”
How did that come about?
“We started off the year trying to gain each other’s trust,” Forer said. “We were creating opportunities for each other, playing more as a team. It took awhile because we had a lot of people who wanted to score.
“It was a matter of getting them the ball, and trusting each other to pass it to them. We also had better defense in the back. They started to gel halfway through this year, and we averted a lot of goals.”
As far as the Thunderhawks go, Grand Rapids finished the season 8-8, including a 5-3 victory over the Bluejackets.
Hibbing/Chisholm had a 3-2 lead in that game with less than 25 minutes to play, but the Thunderhawks scored three goals in the final 15 minutes to get the win.
It was a disappointing loss, but Forer learned a lot about her team and Grand Rapids in that match.
“We’re going to be evenly matched with them,” Forer said. “In that game last week, once we got settled down, we played our game, our style of soccer. We were able to contain them and cut down their passing lanes.
“We also created our own chances to score.”
The key to opening with a post-season win will be controlling the midfield.
“When we looked at the film, that was a determining factor,” Forer said. “We have to use the whole field to spread the ball out and not be afraid to attack the net, put shots on goal and crash for rebounds.”
The one thing that has to change in the Bluejackets’ favor is their mentality.
Grand Rapids has had Hibbing/Chisholm’s number the past few seasons, so the Bluejackets have to get over that mental hump.
“We have to take care of playing soccer and not worry about outside interference,” Forer said. “We have to block all of that out.”
Defensively, Bluejacket goalkeeper Drew Forer, who has played well all season, will have to step his game up more, but he’ll need some help in front of him, too.
“Our defense has to stay together,” Forer said. “If we have one guy containing the ball, we need another guy to come in for support. We did a good job of that in the second half of that last game. We were turning the ball over, and they didn’t have a lot of shots.
“They capitalized on their opportunities. We have to limit their opportunities, and Drew will have to be on his game. If he makes a decision to go out, he can’t hesitate. He’s been tested this year, and I feel he’s ready to step up.”
According to Forer, her teams’ confidence is sky high at the moment.
“We’re playing good soccer when we need to at this time of the year,” she said. “If we can limit our mental errors and stay focused, we will do well. We need to attack the ball on offense, and lock down on defense.
“That’s what we’ve been doing, and I hope that we continue that today.”
