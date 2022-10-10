hhs1

Hibbing/Chisholm’s Luke Pocquette (right) tries to take the ball away from Grand Rapids Ricco Rolle during their game last week in Hibbing. The Bluejackets and Thunderhawks open Section 7AA play against one another today in Grand Rapids.

 File

HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team finished the regular season with a 7-7 mark, which exceeded Bluejacket coach Jen Forer’s expectations.

Now, Hibbing/Chisholm’s record goes back to 0-0 as the Bluejackets get set to take on Grand Rapids in a Section 7AA first-round contest, beginning at 5 p.m. at Noble-Hall Field.

