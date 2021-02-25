HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team would like to end their home season with a bang.
The Bluejackets are hosting a triangular today, beginning at 5 p.m., with Badger/Greenbush-Middle River and Grand Rapids at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing has lost to both teams already this season, but Bluejacket coach Ray Pierce is hoping a little home cooking will reverse both of those outcomes.
Hibbing will take on the Gators in the first match of the evening, then Badger/Greenbush-Middle River will take on the Thunderhawks.
In the nightcap, the Bluejackets and Grand Rapids will continue their rivalry. That match will start around 8 p.m.
“We were in those matches with them,” Pierce said. “There were a couple of turnaround matches in both of them, so we’ll try to do that. We’ve put together a couple of different things, so we’re not so concerned about winning the flip.
“We have some backups.”
Pierce will need at least one of his extra wrestlers to step up as he lost Owen Hendrickson to an injury at practice Wednesday.
Fortunately for Pierce, that’s the one area of the team that was log jammed this season.
“With Owen being out, that puts a damper on the middle of our lineup,” Pierce said. “We have guys that will step up and go. There’s guys here that are ready that have been behind the scene in that area.
“It’ll give some guys an opportunity. The game plan we’ve been working on is going to stay the same even with Owen in or out. We’ll switch somebody in for Owen.”
Pierce said if he gets some good wrestling, the opportunity is there to win both dual meets.
“There’s a couple scenarios where we can beat both teams,” Pierce said. “Watching back on the matches, those turn-around matches aren’t that far off.”
That’s where that home cooking comes into play.
The Bluejackets drove 4 ½ to five hours to get to Greenbush, got off the bus, and we wrestled decently.
“Give us some rest, some home field advantage, then there’s a couple of those matches that I think we can turn around,” Pierce said. “
Hibbing has been handling adversity all season long, and Pierce couldn’t be more proud of this team for how they’ve handled it.
“These guys have been down two or three guys all season,” Pierce said. “We had some guys that didn’t come out because of COVID, and we’ve had injuries that happened. These guys have battled and kept us in a lot of these duals. If we had some of our original guys, there would be very few of the matches we were in that we would have lost. This team steps up and battles every single time. We make things look closer than what they are most of the time.”
The Grand Rapids’ match is one Pierce is hoping to turn around.
“Hopefully, I’ll have them a little higher than I normally do,” Pierce said. “This is our place. This is our last home meet. We should see some aggressive wrestling from our kids.
“I think we’ll see some upsets and some turn arounds on this. The scores will be a lot closer than they were before.”
