HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team might be coming off a 4-3 loss to Virginia, but the Bluejackets don’t have much time to think about it.
That’s because Hibbing is hosting the nine-team Hibbing Invite today, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Joining the Bluejackets in the mix are Pine City, Bemidji, White Bear Lake, Duluth East, Marshall, Eveleth, Virginia and Grand Rapids.
The competition at each of the seven spots on the court will truly be fierce and hard fought all day long.
“You know there’s going to be a good player at each spot,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “There’s going to be three or four good No. 1 singles players. Depth-wise, White Bear Lake always comes in deeper than all get-out at the bottom of their lineup.
“They have a lot of players. Bemidji is deep, so it’s going to be interesting.”
The way it plays out is No. 1 and 2 singles and No. 1 doubles will be played in Hibbing. No. 3 and No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles will be played in Virginia. No. 2 doubles will be played in Eveleth.
Conda said he’ll still be able to keep track of how his team will be doing even though they will be so far away.
“I have a monitor at each site, so we’ll stay in contact,” Conda said. “I keep a running tally and score in live time. We’ll be playing no-ad scoring, so all of the matches we’ll all be played at the same time.”
What’s no-ad scoring? When the score gets to 40-40, there will be no deuce, ad-in or ad-out.
Whoever wins the next point wins the game.
“We don’t want to end up with a three-hour match somewhere,” Conda said. “We have to play no-ad. We’ll play tiebreakers in the third set.”
Conda knows it’s going to be tough to win, but he’s not ruling it out.
“There’s four or five teams that could win it,” Conda said. “It’s just a matter of who plays the best. This is going to be a good test for everybody.”
