HIBBING — After snapping a four-game losing streak last Friday, Hibbing High School girls basketball coach Matt Erickson wanted his team to learn one thing — they’re talented.
Erickson is hoping that carries over today when the Bluejackets host Greenway in a 7:15 p.m. contest at the high school gymnasium.
Erickson knows this team has ability. They just have to believe in themselves more.
“They're a better team than what we’ve been playing,” Erickson said. “We have a lot of talent. If we play the way that we can, we should be able to finish out the rest of the season with a good chance to make a run at the section.”
The Raiders have a bunch of scrappy players that Hibbing won’t be able to sleep on.
“You can’t take anybody lightly,” Erickson said. “They’re going to try and pressure us defensively. They’re passionate to describe them, but they get out there and get after it. They will try to catch us off guard with all of that.
“We have to match that intensity, and be ready to play our game.”
Hibbing will have to deal with a solid inside presence in Jadin Saville.
“The key will be to put pressure on them,” Erickson said. “If a team has a weakness, like ball handling, you have to exploit that. Hopefully, we can do that. We want to put pressure on their guards, and their posts.
“We want to make them make mistakes.”
The Bluejackets, in return, have to shore up their inside offense. Too many times Hibbing has missed shots from inside five-feet of the rim.
“We lack concentration at the right time,” Erickson said. “We work so hard to get to those positions, then we’re not focused at the right moment, especially when we need to hit it off of the glass to put it in.
“We seem to just throw it up there when we get it there. We’ll work on that in practice. I know they’re contested during games and when we’re practicing, they’re not contested. The repetition is there. Hopefully, we’ll start to see more of those go in.”
