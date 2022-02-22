HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team took on Rock Ridge, the Bluejackets outshot the Wolverines, but they came away with a 4-0 victory to even the season series at 1-1.
Hibbing/Chisholm and Rock Ridge get a chance to break that tie today when the two teams meet in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center beginning at 7 p.m.
Bluejacket coach Eric Rewertz said his team has played well in losses to the Wolverines and Greenway, but they outshot both teams in the process.
“I thought we played a good game,” Rewertz said. “We’ve struggled as of late putting pucks in the back of the net, but our effort has been outstanding. I like the way we’re playing right now.
“If we can continue to do the things we’re doing, at some point, we have to get some puck luck.”
The only way to bury the puck is to get hungrier around the net.
“We have to get more traffic to the front of the net, and we have to be in good positions for rebounds,” Rewertz said. “Right now, we’re starting to get to the net, but we’re just too low. We’re not in a good position to get those pucks that bounce up a little higher. “With the new goalie equipment, goalies kick things out a lot further, on purpose a lot of times to kick pucks past rebounders. We’ve spent the last week or so focusing on those things. We’ll see what happens.”
Especially finishing because that has been a problem lately.
“We’ve been a little snake bit lately,” Rewertz said. “We’ve worked hard, but we haven’t gotten many bounces. We haven’t found the back of the net. If you keep working at it and believe in the process, eventually good things will happen.”
Hibbing/Chisholm will have to take advantage of any power plays it gets, plus, they have to stay out of the box, but the penalty kill has been good as of late.
“I love what we’re doing on the penalty kill,” Rewertz said. “The guys are doing a good job of taking seams away, and swarming on pucks down low. On the power play, we’re moving the puck well.
“We have to do a better job of getting traffic in front of the net, getting in the goalies’ eyes and getting secondary chances by jumping on loose pucks and controlling the zone.”
Rewertz said Rock Ridge is big and physical, so his team has to match that physicality, especially in the Bluejackets’ defensive zone.
“They go to the net hard, so we have to do a better job in front of our net,” Rewertz said. “We have to keep the play to the outside. We have to clean up in front of our net a little bit.
“If we do those things, we’ll have some success.”
With the season hanging in the balance, Rewertz believes his seniors will do what is necessary to advance the team into the semifinals.
“Whenever you get into this time of the season, they play with a bigger sense of urgency,” Rewertz said. “I expect our seniors to be our best players come today. They’ve done a great job of leading all year.
“I wouldn’t expect anything less. Some of our underclassmen are going to have to step up and help out. Our seniors have been outstanding. I’ve been proud of the way they’ve led this team, and of the effort they’ve shown.”
There’s only one objective heading into this showdown against the Wolverines.
“Playoff mentality is one-game-at-a-time,” Rewertz said. “We’ll focus on today. There are no second chances, so we have to be ready when the puck drops. We have to play 51 minutes, and it’s going to be a battle.”
