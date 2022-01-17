GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School boys swimming team won six events at the Section 6A True Team Swimming and Diving Meet held Saturday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool.
The Bluejackets would place third as a team with 627 points. Grand Rapids won the meet at 826, followed by Rock Ridge with 721. Mesabi East had 391 and Chisholm finished with 209.
The Bluejackets first win came in the 200 medley relay with Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips and Cooper Emerson swimming a time of 1:44.65, beating Grand Rapids by just over two seconds.
Hadrava swam his way to a first place in the 200 individual medley in 2:15.44, then Emerson picked his first win with a swim of 22.26 in the 50 freestyle.
Ben Philips got into the act with a first place in the 100 butterfly (57.81), then Emerson got his second first in the 100 freestyle in 48.97.
Hadrava got his second win in the 100 backstroke, swimming a 58.49.
“Winning half of the events is pretty good in this region field,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “We swam well, not only our guys who got first, but our depth guys had some good swims.
“The problem we had was due to being short-handed, we had to scratch our D relays in the 200 and 400 freestyles. The other thing that hurt us is we had some mistakes up front that got us disqualified right away.”
That left, according to Veneziano, at least 100 points on the table.
“Everybody scores in the True-Team format,” Veneziano said. “Still, we swam well. We had good performances out of a lot of people that day.”
Emerson, Philips, Riipinen and Christian Massich placed second by two-hundredths of a second in the 200 freestyle relay to Grand Rapids.
Tyler Fosso was second in diving for Hibbing with a score of 312.90, and Philips was second in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.61.
The other thing that pleased Veneziano was the swims of all his seniors.
“They got great performances all the way around,” Veneziano said. “Not only Cooper and Aaron, but Reilly Benedict had a good meet. He had his best times of the season. Evan Sandness dropped more time this week. That was impressive.
“Griffin Benedict had a decent week last week, but he struggled a little bit here. That’s par for the course. Griffin is due for some better swims again. My senior class is stepping up, and the younger guys are following.”
Rock Ridge also got three firsts when Leif Sundquist won the 200 freestyle in 1:57.62. Aiden Hecimovich was first in the 100 breaststroke, swimming a 1:06.17.
Leighton Ongalo, Anthony Hecimovich, Sundquist and Bodi George won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:35.25.
Grand Rapids got the other first-place finishes as Aydin Aultman won the diving with 356.30 points. Derek Bolin, Isaac Palecek, Sam Reiten and Grant Ewen won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:36.07 and Ewen won the 500 freestyle in 5:33.37.
Section 6A True Team Meet
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Cooper Emerson), 1:44.65; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie, Derek Bolin), 1:46.99; 3. Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, John Kendall), 1:47.63; 5. Grand Rapids (Eric Klous, Joe Loney, William Skaudis, Nik Casper), 1:57.58; 6. Hibbing (Mathew Philips, Griffin Benedict, Alex Hanegmon, Tyler Fosso), 2:03.20; 7. Mesabi East (Danny Knapper, Zade Baker, Alex Leete, Isak Schroeder), 2:05.55); 8. Grand Rapids (Graham Verke, Zak Vidmar, Aaron McMullen, Seth Barton), 2:08.20.
200 freestyle — 1. Leif Sundquist, RR, 1:57.62; 2. Ben Philips, H, 1:58.61; 3. Grant Ewen, GR, 2:00.18; 4. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 2:00.74; 5. Carter Steele, ME, 2:03.67; 6. Casper, GR, 2:07.81; 7. Klous, GR, 2:11.38; 8. Schroeder, ME, 2:12.22.
200 individual medley — 1. Hadrava, H, 2:15.44; 2. Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 2:19.41; 3. Sam Reiten, GR, 2:20.25; 4. Cole Layman, ME, 2:21.26; 5. Baker, ME, 2:29.44; 6. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 2:30.59; 7. Skaudis, GR, 2:30.72; 8. Vidmar, GR, 2:33.43.
50 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 22.26; 2. Bolin, GR, 23.71; 3. Logan Schroeder, ME, 23.92; 4. Palecek, GR, 24.01; 5. Mason Williams, ME, 24.57; 6. Riipinen, H, 24.99; 7. Casper, GR, 25.31; 8. Joe Loney, GR, 26.00.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 356.30; 2. Fosso, H, 312.90; 3. Gabe Aagnes, RR, 279.50; 4. Max Gritzmacher, RR, 255.65; 5. Wylie Stenson, H, 235.70; 6. David Aultman, GR, 203.20.
100 butterfly — 1. Ben Philips, H, 57.81; 2. George, RR, 58.65; 3. Ogilvie, GR, 59.39; 4. Ongalo, RR, 59.58; 5. Cole Layman, ME, 1:03.50; 6. Skaudis, GR, 1:04.10; 7. Beau Akerson, RR, 1:06.25; 8 Tye Hiltunen, RR, 1:06.28.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 48.97; 2. Sundquist, RR, 54.00; 3. Steele, ME, 54.15; 4. Reiten, GR, 55.28; 5. Bolin, GR, 55.53; 6. Will Silvis, GR, 56.38; 7. Isak Schroeder, ME, 56.70; 8. Kendall, RR, 58.54.
500 freestyle — 1. Ewen, GR, 5:33.37; 2. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 5:34.08; 3. Leete, ME, 5:49.34; 4. Verke, GR, 6:11.20; 5. Loney, GR, 6:11.32; 6. Reilly Benedict, H, 6:15.73; 7. AJ Hultman, RR, 6:29.04; 8. Tim Ranta, H, 6:37.72.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Bolin, Palecek, Reiten, Ewen), 1:36.07; 2. Hibbing (Emerson, Ben Philips, Riipinen, Christian Massich), 1:36.09; 3. Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Williams, Layman, Steele), 1:36.16; 4. Rock Ridge (Aagnes, Sundquist, Kendall, Akerson), 1:39.90; 5. Grand Rapids (Barton, Ewen, Perrin Lasky, Skaudis), 1:49.95; 6. Rock Ridge (Anthony Hecimovich, Hunter LaMorea, Hultman, Gritzmacher), 1:55.86; 7. Grand Rapids (Ogilvie, Aaron McMullen, Vicmar, Christian Varin), 1:56.32; 8. Hibbing (Matthew Sandness, Ranta, Logan Drews, Reilly Benedict), 1:59.69.
100 backstroke — 1. Hadrava, H, 58.49; 2. Logan Schroeder, ME, 59.84; 3. Palecek, GR, 1:00.30; 4. George, RR, 1:00.53; 5. Hiltunen, RR, 1:06.12; 6. Mathew Philips, H, 1:06.59; 7. Ogilvie, GR, 1:06.80; 8. Ongalo, RR, 1:08.10.
100 breaststroke — 1. Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 1:06.17; 2. Silvis, GR, 1:08.49; 3. Riipinen, H, 1:10.08; 4. Aagnes, RR, 1:13.60; 5. Williams, ME, 1:14.54; 6. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 1:15.98; 7. Barton, GR, 1:16.60; 8. Aiden Bird, RR, 1:17.16.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Ongalo, Anthony Hecimovich, Sundquist, George), 3:35.25; 2. Grand Rapids (Reiten, Casper, Silvis, Ewen), 3:41.01; 3. Mesabi East (Steele, Layman, Williams, Logan Schroeder), 3:41.63; 4. Hibbing (Mathew Philips, Hanegmon, Hadrava, Griffin Benedict), 3:51.87; 5. Rock Ridge (Aiden Hecimovich, Bird, Luke Hecimovich, Hiltunen), 3:55.86; 6. Mesabi East (Isak Schroeder, Leete, Knapper, Baker), 4:00.38; 7. Grand Rapids (Loney, Lasky, Verke, Klous), 4:02.25; 8. Grand Rapids (Micah Lane, Dayton Landey, Nathan Ewen, McMullen), 4:27.35.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.