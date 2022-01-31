THIEF RIVER FALLS — Brendan Bottem scored at 16:24 of the second period to break a 1-1 tie and lead Thief River Falls to a 2-1 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Saturday.
Bottom scored at 7:04 of the first period, but Christian Dickson tallied at 16:04 of the first to tie it 1-1.
Bottom got his goal, then Prowler goalie Brett Holmer shut the Bluejackets down the rest of the way. He finished with 22 saves.
Hibbing/Chisholm goaltender Brayden Boyer stopped 31 shots.
HC 1 0 0 — 1
TRF 1 1 0 — 2
First Period — 1. TRF, Brendan Bottem (Jace Erickson), 7:04; 2. HC, Christian Dickson (Peyton Taylor), 16:04.
Second Period — 3. TRF, Bottom (Tysen Loeffler, Alex Von Holtum), 16:24.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 8-12-11—31; Thief River Falls, Brett Holmer 7-8-7—22
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2; Thief River Falls 1-2.
East Grand Forks 8
Greenway 0
EAST GRAND FORKS — Brock Schultz scored two goals as the Green Wave blanked the Raiders Saturday at home.
Justin Overgaard, Jaksen Panzer, Caleb Schmiedeberg, Grady Magner, Landon Jamieson and Seth Aker also scored for East Grand Forks.
Chase Mero stopped 11 shots to get the shutout win.
Nathan Jurgansen had 21 saves in 1 ½ periods of work. Derek Gibeau had 16 saves.
GHS 0 0 0 — 0
EGF 4 4 0 — 8
First Period — 1. EGF Justin Overgaard (Brock Schultz, Jaksen Panzer), 7:35; 2. EGF, Panzer (Landon Jamieson, Sam Frost), 10:06; 3. EGF, Schultz (Panzer, Overgaard), pp, 12:24; 4. EGF, Caleb Schmiedeberg (Jace Fore, Zach Stocker), 13:12.
Second Period — 5. EGF, Schultz (Overgaard, Grady Magner), pp, 5:29; 6. EGF, Magner (Panzer), 7:53; 7. EGF, Jamieson (Panzer, Cole Bies), 11:01; 8. EGF, Seth Aaker (Schmiedeberg), 14:23.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Greenway, Nathan Jurgansen 14-7-x—21; Derek Gibeau x-9-7—16; East Grand Forks, Chase Mero 3-5-3—11.
Penalties — Greenway 3-6; East Grand Forks 0-0.
Men’s Basketball
Central Lakes 97
HCC 81
HIBBING — Jalen Dearing had 24 points as the Raiders beat the Cardinals in MCAC Northern Division men’s hoops action Saturday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
Also hitting double figures for Central Lakes were Derek Aeilts with 21, including five 3-pointers, Josh Lewis with 16 and Zaa Buffalo and Quamar Gresham with 10 each.
Hibbing was led by Moe Washington with 19 points. Schuyler PImentel had 14 and Stephon Smith and Conor Goggin had 11 each.
CL 47 50 — 97
HCC 37 44 — 81
Central Lakes: Jalen Dearing 24, Josh Lewis 16, Zaa Buffalo 10, Derek Aeilts 21, David Felix 7, Quamar Gresham 10, Trevon Jones 3, Isaiah Williams 6.
Hibbing: Rasonte Smith 4, Moe Washington 19, Schuyler Pimentel 14, Steven Buhl 8, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 1, Alvin Judd 7, Kionté Cole 3, Owen Smith 2, Conor Goggin 11, Edwin Ndika 1, Stephon Smith 11.
Total Fouls: Central Lakes 22; Hibbing 19; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Central Lakes12-20; Hibbing 14-32; 3-pointers: Dearing, Aeilts 5, Gresham 2, Jones, Rasonte Smith, Washington 2, Pimentel, Judd, Cole, Goggin.
