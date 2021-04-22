GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School boys tennis team got two wins in singles but it wasn’t enough as Grand Rapids/Greenway came away with a 5-2 victory Tuesday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Courts.
Winning at first singles was Isaac Hildenbrand, who beat Easton Young in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
“Our lone senior, who is the only one with any experience on the team, played well,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “He had his moments. When you’re playing in 34-degree weather and the snow starts, it’s hard to keep your focus.
“He played a good all-around game. He attacked the net. He did a little bit of everything today. I was happy with his game.”
At No. 2 singles, Drew Anderson got by Blayne Mortenson 6-2, 8-6.
“Drew outlasted the other kid,” Conda said. “He wasn’t aggressive enough, so we have to work on that. He has to do more when his opponents hit the balls short, but he kept it in play and hit one more ball back than the other player.”
From there, the Lightning took control, but they did have to win one match in two tiebreakers.
That match was at fourth singles, where Blake Henricksen beat Cooper Hendrickson, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5).
At third singles, Alex Frismanslund downed Tristan Babich 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.
In doubles, Luc Dulong and Wyatt Simonson would beat Christian Dickson and Andrew Hendrickson at first doubles, 6-3, 6-0.
At second doubles, Hunter Bischoff and Zach Lagergren beat Jack Gabardi and Benny Galli by the scores of 6-0,6-2.
At third doubles, Joey Delgreco and Justin Kerr beat Isaiah Hildenbrand and Gavin Schweiberger 6-3, 7-5.
“We’re inexperienced the rest of the way down the lineup, and young,” Conda said. “That gives us a lot of things to work in the next few days.”
Singles: No. 1 — Isaac Hildenbrand, H, Easton Young, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; No. 2 — Drew Anderson, H, Blayne Mortenson, 6-2, 8-6; No. 3 — Alex Frismanslund, GRG, Tristan Babich, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; No. 4 — Blake Henricksen, GRG, Cooper Hendrickson, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles: No. 1 — Luc Dulong-Wyatt Simonson, GRG, def. Christian Dickson-Andrew Hendrickson, 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 — Hunter Bischoff-Zach Lagergren, GRG, Jack Gabardi-Benny Galli, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 — Joey Delgreco-Justin Kerr, GRG, Isaiah Hildenbrand-Gavin Schweiberger, 6-3, 7-5.
