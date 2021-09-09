HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team has been in both of hte games they’ve played, but the scores haven’t turned out in the Bluejackets’ favor.
On Tuesday, Hibbing/Chisholm lost to Esko 4-0, then on Thursday, the Bluejackets played evenly with Hermantown, but two penalty kicks gave the Hawks a 3-0 victory at Vic Power Field.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jeffrey Neist shoulders some of the blame for the loss, but with only three substitutes, the Bluejackets were hard pressed to stay with the Hawks for 80 minutes.
“I took a gamble, and it didn’t pay off,” Neist said. “We were going to try something new in the middle of the game, without practicing, and obviously, it didn’t end well. It’s tough having little substitutes, especially when injuries start to pop up.
“We don’t have correct people for positions, so we have people playing in spots they’ve never played before. It’s hard to play something you haven’t played before, and play well. You don’t know 100-percent what you’re doing, and it’s impossible to give it 110-percent.”
The match was 0-0 through the first 26 minutes, then the Bluejackets committed an infraction inside the box, giving Hermantown its first penalty kick of the game.
Rylee Gilbertson converted at 26:59 to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead, which is how it stayed heading into halftime.
In the second half, at the 46-minute mark, Hibbing/Chisholm committed its next infraction, and Callie Showalter scored to make it 2-0.
Hermantown earned both of those penalty kicks, according to Hawk coach Nate Hanson.
“The PKs came based on their work ethic,” Hanson said. “They wore them down. They tired down their outsides. Once they got in the box, they were hacking at ankles because they weren’t keeping up.
“Those PKs were a direct result of how they worked.”
It didn’t help that Neist had players out of position.
“The two PKs, they were unfortunate accidents,” Neist said. “I tried to tell the girls to not get too down on themselves because we’re spread thin. It’s hard to create a cohesive thing when you’re scrambling all of the time.”
Hermantown ended the scoring at 50:21 when Nataleh Rapp scored an even-strength goal.
“I loved the attack down the side,” Hanson said. “That’s what we’ve been working on for the last couple of practices, as to how we wanted to attack down the sides. The timing of our runs, which is another thing we worked on, put us in the right place at the right time.
“That was a direct result of being in the right place at the right time. That was a beautiful finish and a beautiful cross.”
Cora Duncan had six saves for the Hawks, and Cambrila Thomas had one.
Aella White finished with 12 saves for Hibbing/Chisholm.
“When we are healthy, and we are starting a game properly in a formation we’re comfortable with, we’re in every-single game,” Neist said. “The score lines are not conducive to how the game actually is.
“You see 3-0 and 4-0 up until that, the 4-0 game against Esko, for 65 minutes it was 0-0. We were playing well. We were there with them. We had equal chances, then we cleared a ball off of the line, then the ref called it a goal. We’re working with what we have, for the most part.”
HE 1 2 — 3
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. H, Rylee Gilbertson, pk, 26:59.
Second Half — 2. H, Callie Showalter, pk, 46:00; 3. H, Nataleh Rapp, 50:21.
Goalie Saves — Hermantown, Kora Duncan 6; Cambrila Thomas 1; Hibbing/Chisholm, Aella White 12.
Tennis
Hibbing 6
Duluth Denfeld 1
DULUTH — The Bluejackets swept all of the doubles matches and took three singles matches en route to the win over the Hunters Thursday.
Megan Bussey beat Madi Watts, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5); Claire Rewertz downed Mercedes Floerke, 6-0, 6-1; and Kasey Jo Renskers beat Gracen Watts, 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell beat Ava Borham and Lydia Saxin, 6-1, 6-0; Bella Vincent and Lola Valeri downed Grace Schiltz and Lauren Scott, 6-2, 6-1; and Opal Valeri and Aune Boben beat Zaidea Kinziger and Maria Oppelt, 6-1, 6-2.
Kaitlyn MacMillan was the lone winner for Denfeld. She beat Mercedes Furin 6-1, 6-4.
“I put Kasey Jo in singles again, and she’s 2-0,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “So far, she’s cruising at fourth singles. I may have found a new spot for her. It’s not going to hurt us.
“She’s athletic. She gets to everything. It might be a perfect spot for her.”
Hibbing 6, Duluth Denfeld 1
Singles: Kaitlyn MacMillan, DD, def. Mercedes Furin 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 — Megan Bussey, H, def. Madi Watts, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5); No. 3 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Mercedes Floerke, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — Kasey Jo Renskers, H, def. Gracen Watts, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullian-Annika Lundell, H, def. Ava Borham-Lydia Saxin, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Bella Vincent-Lola Valeri, H, def. Grace Schiltz-Lauren Scott, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Opal Valeri-Aune Boben, H, def. Zaidea Kinziger-Maria Oppelt, 6-1, 6-2.
