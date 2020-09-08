HIBBING — There’s always things to work on, and Esko High School girls soccer coach found some of that in her teams’ game with Hibbing/Chisholm.
But there were also some good things that happened as the Eskomos scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-0 victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday at Vic Power Field.
Esko coach Caitlin Lilly said one of those good things was having her teams’ defense step up into scoring zones, and the Eskomos did that to perfection.
“They did that well,” Lilly said. “We moved diagonally and laterally better than we had in previous games. The girls thought that, too, so that was super rewarding to see them work on something, then be able to implement it.”
On the reverse side of that, Lilly said her teams’ support passes have to be better.
“They have to be there for us,” Lilly said. “Sometimes, we get caught with our heads down a little bit in the center, but we’re still working through those things. I thought it was better, but there’s always room for improvements on those fronts.”
In the first half, Esko controlled play, but they couldn’t get one past Bluejacket goalkeeper Nora Petrich.
At times, the Eskomos weren’t striking the ball at the proper moment. They were looking for that extra pass or dribble.
“We’ve been working on some shooting in the offensive third,” Lilly said. “I thought Hibbing’s defense was doing a good job of closing down those passes, and their goalie had good angles when you look up and don’t know where to shoot it.
“That’s when you go for a pass, but that gives their defense one more second to cover it. We actually could have put in a couple more of our crosses, maybe making them into more quality finishing opportunities. We will work on that attacking third.”
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Britny Berg did like the way her defense was able to close down those passing lanes.
“The girls played an awesome game,” Berg said. “They gave it their all, and every single one of them was hustling the entire time. We may have lost, but the girls put a great game together.
“I’m proud of how they played.”
Esko didn’t stop attacking the Hibbing/Chisholm goal and it paid off when Mallory Sunnarborg scored at the 47:05 mark of the second half.
The other goal came off the foot of Abrianna Madill at the 61:42 mark from a scramble in front of Petrich.
“In the second half, we came out high flying on that,” Lilly said. “You don’t always have to have a pretty goal. Hibbing’s defense was good at covering, and they’re scrappy in front of the net.
“With that being said, I’m happy that the goal was in a corner and not just rolling in. I would prefer prettier goals, but I’ll take a goal when I can get one.”
Orie Randall didn’t have one save in goal for the Eskomos.
“I’m proud of how the girls played,” Berg said. “We kept up with the other team, but it’s getting them to go to the ball is something we need to work on. That’s what wasn’t clicking today.
“We have to get the first touches and win the ball out of the air. We have to be the first team to get a touch on the ball and get possession of it. The other team was a hair faster than we were at getting those touches when we had the ball at our feet.”
Petrich would make 24 saves in the game.
EHS 0 2 — 2
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — No scoring.
Second Half — 1. E, Mallory Sunnarborg, 47:05; 2. E, Abrianna Madill, 61:42.
Goalie Saves — Esko, Orie Randall 0; Hibbing/Chisholm, Nora Petrich 24.
Girls Tennis
Hibbing 4
Duluth East 3
DULUTH — It’s been some eight years, but the Hibbing High School girls tennis pulled off an upset Tuesday.
The Bluejackets used one singles win, then got three doubles victories in a 4-3 victory over Duluth East at Longview Courts.
“We did it the right way,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “We threw Megan to the wolves because she had to play Aili (Hietala), but somebody had to play here. The singles were all competitive. Two three and four could have gone either way.
“We had our chances at second and third singles.
In singles, Bussey lost to one of the top players in the area and state, 6-0, 6-0, then the Greyhounds got a second-singles win by Cursta Dimberio, 6-3, 6-3 over Mercedes Furin.
At third singles, Natalie Goetzman beat Claire Rewertz 6-4, 7-5.
It was fourth singles that determined the match.
Bella Vincent pulled off a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Eva Ravier to clinch the match.
“That was the win of the day,” Conda said. “She ended up being the fourth point. It came down to the bitter end in both sets, and she was able to close both sets off. Had she known it was the whole match, she probably would have felt the pressure more.
“She did a good job keeping her composure.”
In doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Maddie Rewertz beat Ally Johnson and Eey Graysmark 6-4, 6-1; Annika Lundell and Kasey Jo Renskers beat Taran Dimberio and Norah Powell 6-2, 7-5; and Lola Valeri and Opal Valeri beat Ella McCarthy and Lillian Kimber 6-3, 6-3.
“I looked at their prior scores against other teams, and it looked like they would be in the matches,” Conda said. “Our doubles are getting better. They got to the net more, and put balls away more.
“The girls are learning.”
It was a big win for Hibbing.
“It’s been at least eight years since we’ve beat East,” Conda said. “Maybe the Vikings can win the Super Bowl. This should give us a lot of confidence. I forget that our girls have a little experience, and we’re still young.
“I know Duluth East said watch out when we come to your place. We have to practice, no doubt.”
Hibbing 4, Duluth East 3
Singles: No. 1 — Aili Hietala, DE, def. Megan Bussey, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Curstin Dimberio, DE, def. Mercedes Furin, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 — Natalie Goetzman, DE, def. Claire Rewertz, 6-4, 7-5; No. 4 — Bella Vincent, H, def. Eva Ravier, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Maddie Rewertz, H, def. Ally Johnson- Emily Graysmark, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 — Annika Lundell-Kasey Jo Renskers, H, def. Taran Dimberio-Norah Powell, 6-2, 7-5; No. 3 — Lola Valeri-Opal Valeri, H, def. Ella McCarthy-Lilian Kimber, 6-3, 6-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.