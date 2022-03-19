DULUTH — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team was hoping to prove their doubters wrong, but not all stories have a happy ending.
The Bluejackets, who had to replace seven seniors off last year’s 7AAA championship team, had to break in four inexperienced starters this season, and Hibbing coach Joel McDonald did so admirably.
Those four players, seniors Zach Rusich, Alex Chacich, Jacob Jensrud and Ayden McDonald, and junior Dane Mammenga, exceeded everyone’s expectations this season, advancing to the 7AAA finals.
Unfortunately, the last chapter of Hibbing’s story-book season came to an end as Hermantown came away with a 60-59 victory Friday at the Duluth East High School Gymnasium.
Those five, along with Carson Brown and Finley Cary, left it all out on the court, but they came up two-points short of advancing to state for the second season in a row.
That, according to McDonald, doesn’t take anything away from the season this team had.
“There’s no reason not to be (proud) of them,” McDonald said. “These guys, most people wrote us off after losing everybody. To see these four guys, that were committed to everything we did for as long as I can remember, careers coming to an end, it’s sad.
“It is a season to be proud of because they did a lot of things that I don’t think anybody expected them to do. Unfortunately, we were one play short tonight. There are a lot of plays that could have been made, but weren’t.”
Fortunately, none of them listened to those doubters.
“I’m proud of what we became,” Chacich said. “Everyone was doubting us and saying that we weren’t going to be that good because of how many kids we lost. We ended up making the section final, and we almost got that win.
“We struggled a little bit on defense. We needed to finish more, but overall, it was a great season.”
Both teams had to shake off the jitters in the early going, but Hibbing went on a 10-1 run to take a 14-7 lead with 8:28 to play in the half.
Unfortunately, the Bluejackets didn’t take advantage of some other opportunities to extend that lead into double figures.
“Once we shook the jitters of the start, we were at a nice rhythm until a couple of different things happened,” McDonald said. “We missed some shots at the rim. We didn’t rotate well enough defensively, and they started to get some confidence in knocking some shots down.
“As much as the focus is always on the end, those things at the beginning are just as important. It could have gone from a seven-point game to maybe a 10- or 12-point game, but it didn’t. When you don’t do that, it ends up being a dogfight. It ends up being a coin flip at the end, which it was tonight.”
Chacich, who finished with 17 points, agreed.
“We had a couple of layups we should have made, but anything can happen,” Chacich said. “If we make those layups, maybe it’s a different game. We didn’t.”
That’s when Blake Schmitz heated up for the Hawks. He hit for 13 points, including a consecutive 3-pointers, to give Hermantown a 26-22 lead at the half.
“To take a kid like him, we rotate slowly a couple of times early, then he hits two threes back-to-back, that’s something you don’t want to let a guy like him do,” McDonald said. “You have to give him credit because he did it.
“When it comes down to it, they could say the same thing about letting Ayden get going, too. You try not to do that and unfortunately, we didn’t get it done totally. There’s countless things we could talk about that we could have done. We got out-played a little bit, but we worked our tails off trying to do it.”
The Bluejackets finally looked to be getting on top of their game to start the second half, going on a 15-4 run to take a 37-30 lead, with Ayden McDonald flexing his muscles with 12 points in the run.
“Everyone was excited,” Chacich said. “It was a great way to start the second half. I wish we could have ended it better.”
It was 43-39 Hibbing with just over 10 minutes to play, but two 3-pointers by Abe Soumis and Keaton Christianson got the game tied at 49-49 with five minutes remaining in the game.
The Hawks took a 53-51 lead, then Chacich tied it 53-53 with 3:32 to play.
Michael Lau had a three-point play to make it 56-53, but two free throws by McDonald made it a one-point game, 56-55.
Schmitz had a basket to give the Hawks a 58-55 head, but McDonald hit a 3-pointer to tie it 58-58.
Lau hit a deuce to make it 60-58, but one free throw by Chacich put the Bluejackets down by one, 60-59 with 40 seconds to play.
Schmitz missed the front end of a one-and-one, then Hibbing brought the ball across halfcourt, where the elder McDonald set up a play with nine seconds to play.
Ayden McDonald took a long 3-pointer that rimmed out. Jensrud pulled down the rebound and put up a floater that bounced off the rim three times before falling out. Rusich’s last-gap tip came up short as the buzzer went off, ending the game and Hibbing’s season.
“It came down to one stop. It came down to a rebound. It came down to a free throw. It came down to a better pass,” McDonald said. “That’s the way the game is. It’s a game that’s easy to love, but a lot of time it hurts.
“Even in that last possession, we had three shots and two of them were just about in. The other one was right at the rim, too. It could have been different, but unfortunately, it’s the reality we live in.”
Ayden McDonald led Hibbing with 37 points. Rusich had seven.
“The focus goes to these guys that are seniors,” McDonald said. “We’ve got a lot of work to follow up on with the tone that they set. They proved that, even though you might be outmanned, or out-athleticed, when you play the game the way it’s supposed to be played, good things happen.
“Unfortunately, it came to an end tonight.”
Schmitz had 30 points for Hermantown. Christianson finished with 13.
HEHS 26 34 — 60
HHS 22 37 — 59
Hermantown: Blake Schmitz 30, Abe Soumis 5, Michael Law 7, Keaton Christianson 13, Drew Schmitz 5.
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 7, Carson Brown 2, Alex Chacich 17, Ayden McDonald 37.
Total Fouls: Hermantown 15; Hibbing 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hermantown 5-8; Hibbing 8-12; 3-pointers: Blake Schmitz 3, Soumis, Christianson 3, Rusich, McDonald 2.
