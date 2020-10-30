HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team came out on fire against Hermantown, but that flame started to flicker.
The Bluejackets matched the Hawks point-for-point in set-one win, but Hermantown put out that fire in the middle of set two en route to a 3-1, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10 victory over Hibbing Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson could tell right away that her team was ready to play.
It showed as the Bluejackets jumped out to a 4-1 lead.
The Hawks did take a couple of one-point leads in the set, but at 15-15, Hibbing went on a 10-7 run to close it out.
“They pumped themselves up before the game, and they were finally playing as a team, the team that I first saw when I stepped into this gym,” Peterson said.
As for Hermantown, Hawks’ coach Sue Wasbotten didn’t see that same fire the Bluejackets had.
“We were flat as a pancake,” Wasbotten said. “I don’t know if they expected to go out there and win, and not have to play. We needed to pick everything up, from communication, to movement, to their eyes watching the other players.
“Everything needed to be better.”
Set No. 2 was tight, but at 8-8, Hermantown went on a 6-0 run to make it 14-8.
The Hawks never let that lead slip to under five points the rest of the way.
“Halfway through that second game, that’s when you saw some movement,” Wasbotten said. “We were never really on all cylinders tonight. I don’t know if it's the Range, the bus ride or COVID.
“There’s so many things that we could say that it is. It was a little frustrating, but we came away with a win. They did what they needed to do.”
Peterson was hoping for a repeat of that set-one win, but once Hibbing got down by those six points, it had a hard time getting those points back.
“I was hoping that they could keep doing that, and not focus so much on their mistakes,” Peterson said. “Everyone makes mistakes. I didn’t think it was going to be that tough to come back, but that’s all mental.
“They can’t get down on themselves. Yes, you’re going to make a mistake within those five points, and that’s OK. Move past it, learn from it and move on.”
Hermantown jumped out to another four- and five-point lead in set three, then the Hawks extended that lead to seven, 20-13.
This time, Hibbing made a run and pulled to within tow, 22-20, but an unforced error allowed Hermantown to take a 23-20.
A Hawks’ kill and another unforced error by the Bluejackets gave Hermantown a 2-1 lead.
“I thought we had it,” Peterson said. “I was so confident in the girls that they were going to put it down and finish it out. That didn’t happen.”
Set No. 4 was all Hermantown as the Bluejackets couldn’t muster any offensive attack.
The main culprit — serve receive.
“It wasn’t the best,” Peterson said. “We’ve had better, so we have to work on that in practice. The glamour of the sport is hitting and serving, but the fundamentals are what will win the game.”
Hermantown was led by Kennedy Barrett with 47 assists; Addie Peterson with 13 kills and Bailee Hess 11; Megan Menzel had two aces; Hess with four blocks; and Camryn Slattengren with 16 digs, Hess 15 and Menzel 15.
Hibbing was led by Bella Scaia with 23 digs, Aysia Skalsky 16 and Zoe Kriske 13; Kylee Huusko two aces; Huusko and Haley Hawkinson with 10 kills apiece, Bailey Broker seven and Skalsky five; Kriske with 33 assists; and Hawkinson with five blocks. Broker had three.
Chisholm 3,
Wrenshall 0
WRENSHALL — Abby Thompson had 17 kills, three blocks and five digs as the Bluestreaks took down the Wrens in three games, 25-16, 25-14, 25-22 Thursday.
Jordan Temple had four kills, 23 assists, one block and five digs, and Kaija Gams had 16 digs and one ace.
Wrenshall was led by Janae Sjodin with five kills and 16 digs, Jordyn Harvey four kills and two aces and Brooke Kent with three kills, five aces and 17 digs.
Ely 3,
Mesabi East 0
At Ely, the Timberwolves controlled play Thursday and cruised to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-17) victory over Mesabi East.
Ely was led by Katrina Seliskar with 29 set assists, 5 digs, 2 ace serves; McKenna Coughlin with 14 kills, 9 digs, 2 ace serves; Madeline Kallberg with 4 kills, 7 digs; Kellen Thomas with 3 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Rachel Coughlin with 8 kills, 2 blocks and Kate Coughlin with 8 digs and 3 ace serves.
Mesabi East, meanwhile, had Aaliyah Sahr with 9 digs, 2 ace serves; Kora Forsline with 3 kills; Lindsey Baribeau with 7 kills, 6 blocks; Kaitlynn James with 2 kills, 8 digs, 17 assists; Maija Hill with 4 kills; and Steph Zimmer with 17 digs.
The Giants play at Deer River and Ely hosts International Falls, both on Monday.
