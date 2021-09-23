HIBBING — After coming off an extreme high during a win against the Proctor, the Hibbing High School football team then suffered an extreme low.
The Bluejackets put together a strong first-half effort against Pine City, then Hibbing went flat in the second half, allowing 24-second-half points to the Dragons in a 32-21 loss.
The Bluejackets have to now bounce back from that game as they travel to Grand Rapids for a 7 p.m. high school football contest against the Thunderhawks at Noble-Hall Field today.
It was a disappointing loss, but according to Hibbing coach Shaun Howard, the team has refocused and is ready for Grand Rapids.
“We were trying not to be too hard on them,” Howard said. “It was a hard-fought, close game. I’m proud that the kids didn’t give up and let the game get out of hand. I wish we could have done a little bit more.”
If nothing else, the Bluejackets learned a tough lesson that they need to play 48 minutes of football.
“We talked about that a little bit,” Howard said. “We changed the way that we’re practicing to give the kids a little bit more of a rest. We’re trying to not drag out practices as much as possible.
“We have everything scripted as much as possible. We’ve changed a few things to try and give them more rest. We went a little long last week, and things got interesting. We have to keep on going.”
Hibbing did move the ball a lot better, especially in the first half with quarterback Evan Radovich connecting with Amari Manning and Hayden Verhel for long touchdown passes.
The offense has been a work in progress, but things are getting better.
“We have a few more wrinkles that we’ve been working on, but we haven’t shown yet,” Howard said. “Hopefully, we’ll keep on building from where we were with Proctor, Pine City, and now, to Rapids.”
The whole key is the offensive line, and they stepped up their game last week, giving Radovich more time to throw.
“There’s been quite a bit of improvement there,” Howard said. “We’re stressing some of the run-blocking techniques and pass-blocking techniques that we’ve been struggling with over the years.
“We’re having them focus on that part of it.”
The Bluejackets’ defense will be tested by the Thunderhawks’ speed.
“We have to contain that speed,” Howard said. “They have the numbers, too, so we have to be smart about what we do, and go out with pride.”
