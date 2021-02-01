HIBBING — Despite losing 6-0 to Grand Rapids/Greenway last week, Bluejacket coach Pete Huduke wasn’t too displeased with how his team played.
It was one mistake here and one mistake there that allowed the Lightning to come out with the victory.
With that said, Hyduke is hoping his team can continue that type of play today when Hibbing/Chisholm travels to Cloquet to take on the Lumberjacks in a 7:30 p.m. contest at the Pine Valley Ice Shelter.
Hyduke said he won’t change the focus on what he’s trying to get his team to do.
“I thought the girls responded that next day and had a heck of a practice,” Hyduke said. “I expected a good practice (Monday). This will only be Cloquet’s second game because they’ve been on COVID break.
“They had to sit their first four games. They lost a lot of their offense from last year, but traditionally, Cloquet is a tremendous defensive team. They play a collapse-type system, surrounding their goaltending. I don’t expect anything different.”
As far as what Cloquet/Esko/Carlton will be putting out on the ice, Hyduke isn’t sure what to expect.
“It’s hard to say what they have because they’ve only played one game, so I haven’t had much to review on them,” Hyduke said. “I know they’re hard nosed, they’re tough at home and we’ve always had tremendous games with them.”
With only one game under their belt, the Lumberjacks’ conditioning could come into play.
“That depends on what their kids did on their own,” Hyduke said. “We’ve been active for about a month, and this will be our fifth game. It should pay dividends if the kids play to their best.
“We’re the type of team that has to play our game. We have to do all of the little things right. We’re not going to overwhelm any team offensively, but we can play solid-enough defense and score enough goals to be successful.”
Huyduke knows this team will work hard enough to succeed.
“We just have to make sure that we don’t make the mental mistakes that can cost you in a game,” Hyduke said.
Goal scoring has been an issue this season, but Hyduke is pleased with the number of shots his team has been getting this season.
Hyduke said he’ll take pretty goals, but there’s nothing wrong with garbage goals that come off of rebounds.
“I’m not dissatisfied with the amount of shots we’re taking,” Hyduke said. “Our shot selection has to be a little bit better. There’s times when you have to shoot low because you have a sound goalie that’s great with her glove to control the play there.
“Anything that is shot low will give you a rebound. You have to take a look at who we’re up against and what type of shots you need to take. There’s times to shoot high. There’s times to shoot low. Most importantly, you can’t pass up shots.”
This game is important because it is a Section 7A game.
Hibbing/Chisholm has already lost to Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Marshall. The Bluejackets have beaten Moose Lake Area. To gain a higher seed for the postseason, a victory over the Lumberjacks would go a long way in accomplishing that goal.
“You always want to have a good sectional record because it pays dividends when you get to the playoffs, which will happen this year,” Hyduke said. “Every game is big in your section.
“We’re hoping we play the game the way we’re capable of playing, and have some success.”
As Hyduke said, success and luck have to be earned. They’re not handed to anyone.
“These girls are working hard enough,” Hyduke said. “There has to be a point where they will have more success than they’ve had.
“I haven’t been disenchanted with their play up until this point. Our record doesn’t reflect the way our girls have been playing.”
