HIBBING — For the first time all season, it looks like the Hibbing High School wrestling team has a full lineup.
It couldn’t have come at a better time as the Bluejackets open Section 7AA action today, beginning at 7 p.m. with a quarterfinal contest against Rock Ridge at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Ray Pierce is excited to have that full lineup because now he gets to see just how strong his team could be.
“I always get excited at this time of the year, but looking at our lineup on paper, I’m more excited,” Pierce said. “We are looking solid all the way through this thing. Hopefully, they have their team, and we’ve got our team.
“If that’s the case, I love our matchup.”
Pierce said he should be solid at 106-pounds with Dale Pratt, who has just rejoined the team. Kaden Sweeney is back in the lineup. Christian Jelle gives Hibbing a solid first three matches.
“Everybody is in, that needs to be in,” Pierce said. “We’re looking solid.”
The last time the Bluejackets and Wolverines met, Rock Ridge won 55-27, but Pratt, Sweeney, Gabe Martin and Jelle weren’t in the lineup.
“We’re feeling confident that that match with Pratt that we can turn it around,” Pierce said. “Instead of it being 24-3 at 132, we’re looking at us being up 15-3. That’s one of the things I see through this whole thing.
“It’s one match at a time, and the kids are focused on Rock Ridge, nothing else matters.”
A lot of it will come down to matchups.
“Even looking at how it could play out, they could turn things around at the bottom, and it’s a whole different ball game,” Pierce said.
Even so, it all comes down to performing for six minutes on the mat.
“The kids have to wrestle in all of their spots,” Pierce said. “We had this tournament (at Mound-Westonka) to shake things up. The kids looked great. They wrestled well at that tournament.
“They looked sharp. This week in practice has been relaxed. These guys have been through this before. We have a great group with section experience. We’ve been taking it easy, getting through it with no injuries. We’re looking good.”
Of course, the Wolverines won’t go down without a fight. Rock Ridge is 19-5 on the season in dual meets, so its lineup is solid as well.
There will be a couple of matches that have drawn Pierce’s attention that could be crucial to the outcome of the match.
Bryson Larrabee and Cooper Hendrickson could be matched up with Damian Tapio and Miguen Tuchel, respectively.
“We lost by two points to Tapio, and we won in overtime over Tuchel,” Pierce said. “Bryson is capable of beating Tapio. Cooper is wrestling much better now than in that match.
“We’ll need everything else to stay the same, basically, or improve in one or two places. There’s going to be a couple of swing matches in there.”
Pierce said Kendall Jackson will be back for the Wolverines. He wasn't there the last time.
“That’s been a tough one for Ethan (Roy) over the years,” Pierce said. “We’ll either need to get off of Kendall, or we have to wrestle him tough and not give up six. At 126 the last time, we gave up six points in a forfeit.
“If we can have him wrestle a tough match with Kendall and only give three, we’ve gained three on the 126 match, regardless. We need him to wrestle tough no matter what. There’s matchups down the line.”
It could all come down to the flip of the coin.
“If we get the flip, we’ve got a lot more control of the match,” Pierce said. “If we don’t, then we’ve got to predict a little more with what they’re going to do. There’s a few matchups that concern me.
“I feel confident in our kids to win these ones that were close before, and maybe, extend it a little bit.”
