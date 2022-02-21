HIBBING — With the season slowly winding down to playoffs, Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald is preparing his team for different situations.
With the amount of attention Ayden McDonald sees, his teammates must be ready to stand up and take charge of the situation.
That’s what McDonald has been doing in practice the last couple of days as the Bluejackets get ready to face Virginia today, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at Roosevelt Gymnasium.
All of that work is getting Hibbing prepared for the postseason.
“We’ve worked on a couple of different things, prepping for some things we haven’t worked against in a while,” McDonald said. “We have to become more comfortable when we see those things.
“It’s being prepared for everything, zones and combo defenses, when we face those types of things. We have to be comfortable, so it doesn’t catch us off guard. I don’t want them to have to think and play the game at the same time.”
So far, McDonald’s team has handled those combo defenses well.
“What we have to continue to do is the simple parts of the game like running the lanes, moving the ball and finding soft spots,” McDonald said. “We’ve talked a lot the last couple of practices about shooting percentages.
“We have to be ready to do the extra work right now and be ready to have confidence to know those shots down. When you get into January and February, it’s a grind mentally and physically. We need the best mindset possible to get through it.”
As for the Blue Devils, they’re 6-17 this season, and they’ve only won once in their last six games.
McDonald's isn't putting any stock in that.
“They can cause us some problems,” he said. “They’ve got some guys that I’ve had some nice games on offense. We’re in a position where we have to make sure we’re worrying about staying sharp. That’s the key right now.
“If you look at our last handful of games, we’ve had games where we’ve started well, then tailed off in the second half. We go through the motions. Come playoff time, those things can hurt us. We have to stay focused for 36 minutes. We have to stay sharp.”
Case in point: Against Twin Cities Academy, Hibbing had a nice 41-22 lead at the half, but the Tigers chipped away and only lost by 13.
“We played great defense in the first,” McDonald said. “We had the game at our pace, then we let them score 37 in the second half. That’s an example of not maintaining focus defensively.
“We have to put together a complete game. Hopefully, those things are the pieces of the game we become more consistent with. We’re not looking for perfection, but more consistency. We’re down to six regular-season games. We have to appreciate every game we get.”
