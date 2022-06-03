HIBBING — Both the Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams are on a bit of a roll heading into the Section 7AA Track and Field Finals, scheduled for today in North Branch, beginning at 12 p.m.
Both Bluejacket teams got great performances out of their athletes in the preliminary meet on Wednesday, so both James Plese and Serena Sullivan are hoping that carries over into this meet.
On the girls side, Hibbing did get one runner to state — Mileena Sladek in the 3200. She placed second, shaving 32 seconds off of her previous personal best.
“That felt good because she hasn’t experienced how to race a two-mile yet,” Sullivan said. “She’s still a little naive with it. You go with who’s in front, and that worked to her advantage.
“Right now it’s working for her. That’s why she’s continuing to drop time. She hasn’t tapped into her potential yet. It was exciting, but it’s just the beginning of what we’re hoping will be more carrying over to Saturday.”
Hibbing has a No. 1 seed in two events, Julia Gherardi in the 100 and pole vault, and two other athletes qualified for the finals in Abby Theien in the 400, Geli Stenson in the 800.
“Overall, we had a dozen personal records on that day,” Sullivan said. “That’s a great way to start our section meet.”
Now, the Bluejacket relays will take center stage and both the 4x400 and 4x800 teams are seeded near the top.
“These relay girls are going to have to step up their games,” Sullivan said. “According to numbers, we’re sitting OK, but some of these teams have girls we didn’t know existed. They may have been hiding them, so we have to give it everything we have.”
That 4x800 relay could set the tone for the whole day.
“That’s the key, and it’s a huge deal,” Sullivan said. “There’s going to be a lot of pressure on us. We have the fastest time. I hope the girls respond to that. The 4x400 is seeded second.
“If these girls run to their full potential, we’ll be fine. Some of them haven’t figured out how to tap into their potential. That’s our biggest struggle. We’re teaching them how to get out of their comfort zones.”
The Hibbing boys didn’t get anyone to state during the prelims, but the Bluejackets are sitting in fifth place as a team at the moment.
Hibbing got there with some good finishes in the triple jump by Jacob Jensrud and Amari Manning, and in the pole vault, where Austin Valento placed third, going 2-feet-3-inches higher than his previous best vault.
Austin Pierce and Ethan Roy also placed in the top eight.
“He came out of nowhere,” Plese said about Valento. “It was a huge PR day for him. It was completely unexpected. Austin (Pierce) had hopes of going to state, so I’m sure he and Ethan walked away happy with their performances even though they were close to their best vaults of the season.”
Manning has the No. 2 seed in 100, and Jensrud has the No. 1 seed in the 200, so Plese is hoping they can both hold on to those rankings.
“Jacob was the surprise of the day,” Plese said. “He was in the same heat as the No. 1 time, and he went toe-to-toe with Austin (Hansen) of Grand Rapids. I hope it opens up his eyes. We knew that it was in there all of the time.
“I hope it builds some confidence going into today. He should be strong enough to handle it. For Amari, his goal was to win his heat and make it to the finals. That wasn’t his best run. Today is the day where we’ll see his best.”
In the 400, Finn Eskeli has the third fastest time in the event, but he didn’t win his heat, so he is seeded fifth. He’ll have a busy day running in the relays along with Jensrud.
In the 110 and 300 hurdles, Dallas Swart is seeded fourth in both of them.
“He has work to do, but he could be on the podium,” Plese said. “His steps were off in the 300, but he’s going to the finals. You never know what will happen. It should be a fun day.
“We have more guys in the finals than normal, so we’re hoping to do well. We’ve gone a couple of years not scoring points, so it’s nice to have a team scoring some points. The ultimate goal is getting kids to state.”
